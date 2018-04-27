Kennedy Elementary students visit Dennos Musuem

MANISTEE — Learning about the past is a vital part of the educational process of all young children.

The Dennos Museum in Traverse City has many outstanding exhibits that provide a good source of that information.

The sixth grade students from Manistee Middle School recently traveled there to take part in the Inuit Cultural Tour.

Manistee Middle School teacher Joel Smith said the exhibit is a great way for students to see and do some hands-on learning about the Inuit culture to gain a better understanding of it.

“The Inuit are Native Americans from northern Canada,” said Smith. “The students learned about the art of the Inuits which includes printmaking and sculpture. They also had the opportunity to learn about the games they play, their ways of life, their history and traditions. All of this was done through active hands-on learning about physical and human geography and how the natural environment can affect every aspect of a person’s culture and life.”

All the students took away something different from the trip. For Avery Vaas it was the opportunity for her to see a very different lifestyle than her own.

“The favorite thing I learned at the Dennos was how the Inuits spent their spare time,” she said. “It surprised me that they throat sang and it signified our difference in culture. I was also interested in how they lived and survived in the cold. It’s so different here I don’t think I could live like that.”

Jacob Scharp agreed that it would be a difficult lifestyle.

“I learned how they lived off the land and how hard it was to survive up north,” he said. “I learned a lot about the people and the culture of the Inuite life.”

Smith said the administration and staff realize the importance of taking advantage of this great learning opportunity that is located only 60 miles away. Being so close it keeps down the cost of going every year.

“This is the ninth year of the sixth grade doing this spring field trip to the Dennos for the Inuit tour,” Smith said. “The museum and their docent volunteers do an amazing job of making the students feel welcomed and valued.”

That point wasn’t lost on student Audrey Jados.

“First of all one thing I liked about the Dennos Musuem were the people there,” said Jados. “They were very kind and respectful.

Some of those activities the docents did caught the attention of student Luke Smith. He added that after the visit he knew much more about the Inuit culture.

“I enjoyed the soap carving,” he said. “It really gave us an example of what the people on Cape Dorset did to make art as well as sent us home with a neat carving. I also learned some of the ways that they would live in such a different climate, the way they hunted, how they built shelters and what they did for entertainment.”

Smith said from a teacher’s perspective what they like about going to the Dennos Museum is the museum is always upgrading things on display.

“This year the museum really dazzled us with its 15,000 square foot addition the gallery space which just opened in January,” said Smith. “The sixth graders this year got to see a huge collection of Inuit sculptures and prints that the past sixth grade students never were able to see. The new addition also houses a permanent collection of modern art which the students got to experience as well, with the students being able to create their own modern art using paper cut-outs and tape.”

For student Tyler Martin, the opportunity to take part in some of the actual activities the Inuits did was a fun aspect of the trip.

“We learned some Inuit games that they used to play for fun and to challenge each other,” said Martin. “Some of the games were hot rock, a type of ring and stick game, and a strong one that you play with a partner.”

Students had an added treat — besides the Inuit and modern art exhibits they had the opportunity to view a current exhibit of King Tut artifacts. Some of the students like Lily Schultz and Ceci Postma were really engaged in looking at them.

“The King Tut gallery was really pretty with all the gold sculptures,” said Schultz.

“I was intrigued by the King Tut exhibit the museum shared with us,” added Postma.

The trip was made affordable for the students by a $500 grant from the Dennos Museum and a $500 Arts & Culture Trek grant from Michigan Arts and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.