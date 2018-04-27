Looking Back for April 28

20 YEARS AGO

Manistee named Tree City USA

The National Arbor Day Foundation has named Manistee a Tree City USA. This is the sixth year Manistee has received national recognition. Manistee is also the recipient of a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating progress for its community forestry program in the following activity areas: Treeworker safety program; publicity event; and the tree planting on private property.

40 YEARS AGO

Dial-A-Ride hotline at Jay’s

A new Dial-A-Ride hotline has recently been installed at Jay’s Shopright, formerly Thrifty Foods. The phone is a direct line to the Dial-A-Ride office, installed in the store for the convenience of the many senior citizens who depend on the local mini-bus service for transportation when shopping. A shopper only needs lift the receiver and the call rings at the Dial-A-Ride office.

Spring forward

“Spring Forward, Fall Backward.” That helpful little line translates into the fact most Americans will lose on hour Sunday morning as the nation returns to daylight saving time.

60 YEARS AGO

Officers installed in candlelight rites

The officers of the Bear Lake Junior Women’s Club were installed in a candlelight service last Wednesday evening by Mrs. Elaine Hansen. As the retiring officers approached Mrs. Hansen she pinned a corsage on each one and thanked her for her service of the past year. After President Dona Wallach received the gavel from the installing officer she presented a gift to retiring president, Charlotte Hejl, the appreciation of her efforts for the club.

80 YEARS AGO

Well is past gas pocket

Casing of the Morton Salt Company salt well being drilled south of Mercy Hospital is now past the gas pocket that caused difficulties during the first of the week. The has pocket was struck Sunday and the runaway blast of gas damaged the derrick.

Markings

City street workers are painting white guidelines and safety markings on River Street. 15 minute parking warnings have been placed near several of the corners.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum