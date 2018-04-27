Onekama track sweeps top spots at Frostbite Invitational

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

ONEKAMA — Onekama’s track teams had another strong showing, with both the girls and boys teams winning the Onekama Frostbite Invitational on their home track Friday.

The girls team put up 185.75 points, beating second-place Frankfort by 75.75, while the boys’ score of 154 bested Maple City Glen Lake by 5.5.

Manistee Catholic Central was only able to bring one girl and four boys to the meet due to scheduling conflicts with quiz bowl and Science Olympiad. The girls and boys teams posted scores of nine and 37, respectively.

Also competing were Walkerville, Pentwater, Buckley, Mesick and Suttons Bay.

“I know today was a little cold and a little breezy, so I told the kids to go out and give it everything they had and their times got better from the last meet, and that’s the one thing we try to do,” said Onekama girls coach Nathan Bradford.

Emily Belinsky and Colleen McCarthy finished first and second in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, while Emilee MacPherson had a strong showing in the sprints, finishing second to Pentwater’s all-state runner Julia Hall.

Belinsky finished the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.87 and 54.88, while McCarthy finished in 19.10 and 56.67, respectively. MacPherson posted a time of 13.88 in the 100-meter dash.

Belinsky finished second in the 1600, while Faith Corey finished third. Corey also had a second-place showing in the 800-meter run.

Ella Acton finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 1:12.59.

Elizabeth Domres took first in the high jump with a PR jump of 4’8”, despite being a relative newcomer to the event.

Onekama boys coach Nick Bradford believes his team’s strong showing can be attributed to their balance.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” he said. “We’re looking pretty good towards regionals. We’re figuring a few things out so we can get the best times out there and figure out where everyone’s going to be.

“It’s kind of nice since it’s still early in the season, but regionals is right around the corner.”

The Portager boys had strong showings in the relay events, finishing first in the 400- and 800-meter relays and second in the 100- and 200-meter relays.

Kaiden Hejl, Taylor Bennett, Gary McBride and Jeremiah Torrey finished the 400-meter relay with a time of 3:44.20, while Torrey, Lane Lee, Hejl and McBride finished the 800 with a time of 8:53.51.

Dane Mertes won the discus with a throw of 126’, while Zachary Belinsky took the shot put with a throw of 44’6.5”.

In the high jump, Onekama had three boys in the top four. McBride won with a leap of 5’10”, Hejl took second with a jump of 5’8.3” and Bennett finished fourth by clearing 5’8.1”.

MCC’s one-girl team of Johnna Hanson took fourth in the long jump with a personal record jump of 12’9”, and finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.44.

“I only brought one girl and she managed to tally nine points on her own,” MCC track coach Gabe Wise said of Hanson’s efforts. “It’s her first year ever running track and almost every time she goes out she PRs in another event. … Going out and doing what she did as a first-time runner by herself without the support of her team is great.”

For the Saber boys, Mason Callesen placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.20 while Andrea Marconi took third in the 400-meter dash with a PR time of 56.41 seconds.

Eric Stickney took second in the discus with a throw of 117’8”, and third in the shot with a toss of 37’9.5”.

“I’d really like to point him out because he’s battling a back injury from baseball,” Wise said. “When he can go out there and still put up those distances, it says a lot about not only his pain threshold but his willingness to compete. He’s battling right now.”