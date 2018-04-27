PEGGY RADDATZ: Wiejaczka promises to put people of 101st District first

TO THE EDITOR:

I am voting for Kathy Wiejaczka for state representative in Michigan’s 101st District because the people of Northwest Michigan deserve better than what they’ve been getting from state government.

Unfortunately, over the last several years our state government has been more focused on balance sheets than on the people they were elected to serve. From the water crisis in Flint to crumbling roads and infrastructure to the disappearance of Michigan’s once-strong middle class, it’s clear that the Republicans in Lansing are more focused on ideological agendas and special interests than in putting people first.

That’s what Kathy promises to do — put people first. By putting people first, we can strengthen our middle class, develop, attract and retain a talented workforce, create good jobs in growing industries, and expand opportunity so all of us benefit from a growing economy. We can equip our young people for the opportunities of the future by supporting local schools, expanding early learning opportunities, providing greater opportunities for students to go to college, and tackling the burdens of student debt. We can protect our great outdoors, stop water diversions from our Great Lakes, shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac, and make Michigan a leader in addressing global climate change.

After years of one-party Republican rule, there is a lot of work to be done to rebuild Michigan. I’m voting for Kathy Wiejaczka because she will put people first. I hope you will too. Together, we can win in November and ensure state government again puts people first!

Peggy Raddatz

Manistee