PREP ROUNDUP: Chippewa girls tennis wins big at T.C. Christian

TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee girls tennis recorded its biggest win in recent memory, shutting out Traverse City Christian 8-0 on Friday.

The Chippewas’ top two singles players both came from behind after dropping the first set of their matches, but every other match was won in straight sets.

Katie Huber lost the first set of her first-singles match 2-6, but roared back to sweep the next two 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

Second singles Jaelyn Thomas stumbled in the first set 1-6, but took the match by wining the next two 6-2, 6-4.

Maddy Tabaczka won her third singles match 6-2, 6-3 and Haley Harland rolled in fourth singles 6-1, 6-0.

On the doubles side, Alice Fink-Jensen and Lauren Mikolajczak won the top flight 6-4, 6-3, Trinity Herbert and Kellie Raczkowski won second double 6-0, 6-2, the third doubles team of Breanna Alexander and Camillia Rannisi won 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 and Ava Bladzik and Emily Krolczyk won their fourth doubles match by forfeit.

“Practice is paying off for us,” Manistee head coach Vicky Sheffield said. “Utilizing the basic fundamentals all the girls were able to come home with a win. I’d say we’re doing a much better job of moving the ball around the court and hustling for the point.”

MHS golfers brave the elements at Ludington

LUDINGTON — Manistee boys golf endured rough conditions in its first 18-hole match of the season, finishing eighth out of 20 teams at the Ludington Invitational at Lincoln Hills on Friday.

The Chippewas posted a team score of 378. Grandville won the event with a team score of 341.

Ethan Anderson led the way for Manistee, shooting a 91. Jayden O’Hagen carded a 92, Rocco Staszczak shot 96 and Matthias Eriksson rounded out the scorers with a round of 99.

Manistee head coach Mike Swanson said that, while the wind and cold made golfing difficult, his team came away with some confidence.

“It was cold and brutal, but we got 18 holes in, we got some experience, and we found out that we’re just as good as everybody else out there. We can play with anybody,” Swanson said.