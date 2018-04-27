SARAH HOWARD: Johnny O, Elephant Bingo to return to senior center

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Happy Saturday! I want to say happy spring, but I don’t know what the weather will be like this weekend. I did hear that we may get up to 70 degrees this week so here’s hoping…

I have been so lucky to get to know so many of the senior community and I hope you know how much you should be commended for everything you have done for our county. When we visit, I can’t believe how many teachers, firemen, veterans, industrial workers, community leaders and people that worked so hard to get Manistee County where it is today. I want to thank you all for paving the way for all of us who live and love Manistee County.

We have so much to look forward to in the next few weeks. I am really excited about the fun trip to the Shrine of the Pines with Faye. This trip will be very interesting and it even includes Jones’ Ice Cream. Call to sign up for this one, you won’t want to miss it.

On May 11 and 12 we have our first Mother’s Day hanging basket sale. The baskets are from Pleasanton Nursery in Bear Lake and I think you will be very happy with the beautiful plants. You can reserve yours now or you can stop down on May 11, or May 12, and pick a couple up for that special mom.

Another big program coming up is another Matter of Balance class. This is such a great program for all of us who are having a little more trouble with balance. This program has specific exercises that start at the third class. But what this program does, is it teaches you to think differently about balance and changes to make in your everyday life. Give us a call at (231) 723-6477 to reserve your seat.

We are also gearing up for another Wheelin’ & Dealin’ with Johnny O. This fun program will be held in Wellston at the beautiful Norman Township Community Center. If you are looking for a fun time, give us a call and reserve your seat. We have transportation from Manistee, Onekama and Marilla, but you need to reserve your seat on the bus and for lunch. If you are planning on coming to this fun event, remember it is like “Let’s Make A Deal,” so dress up and be ready for a great time.

I still have 12 seats for the Tigers Trip on June 14. We would like to fill the bus and have a fun time before the game, so stop by and get on the list for this great time.

This is going to be a great week at the Senior Center. There are so many interesting and fun things to get out and try.

We have Toe Tapping on Tuesday with the 3Ds & a Bob. Come in and have a good time with Don, Dan, Dave and Bob, and show some support for some great local artists. We also have Drum Circle on Thursday at the Manistee Municipal Marina in the morning and Tai Chi in the afternoon with Paula. Friday, we have the BP Clinic with one of the girls from Hospice of Michigan and the world-famous Produce Bingo at 11 a.m., so stop in and give something new a try.

We had a wonderful Spring Craft Show. Thank you to everyone who participated in this great event. I think everyone did well, and it was nice to have so many people in and out. Thank you to everyone who came in to support all of the crafters. We really appreciate you stopping by. We also had a fun group in on Sunday for the Senior Center Potluck. This is always such a nice relaxing day and it is nice to get to know everyone a little better. I want to thank Carrie Selene and Roger Tarzan for the great music and all of the fun on Thursday. Friday was another fun Mystery Trip. I will give you a thumbs up or down next week once I hear if everyone enjoyed themselves.

Remember to grab one of our May Newsletters to get all of the details on what is coming up next month.

I hope you have a super week and remember to try something new!

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 3: Drum Circle at 11 a.m. at the city marina building with Susan.

May 5: Senior Odyssey team will travel to Grand Rapids for the competition.

May 7: Diabetic support group at 10 a.m.

May 9: White Elephant Bingo.

May 11 & 12: Mother’s Day Hanging Basket Sale at the Senior Center.

May 16: Trip to Lansing for Older Michiganian Day.

May 17: Shrine of the Pine trip with Faye and the gang. Sign up for this one.

May 20: Senior Center Potluck.

May 21: May Mystery Trip.

May 22: Wheelin’ & Dealin’ with Johnny O at Norman Township Community Center.

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center Food Bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be on May 18.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 7.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELL PHONE INSTRUCTIONS

Linda Theisen will be offering computer/cell phone help at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Marilla meal site, after lunch. Monday’s computer and cell phone help at the Senior Center will be by appointment only. Please call Linda at (231) 299-1552. She will make appointments.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Lunch

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & Get Fit

. 11 a.m., Toe Tapping Tuesday

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing It

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Lunch

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for Seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Social Hour

. 11 a.m., Drum Circle (Marina)

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (Marina building)

Friday

· 10 a.m., BP Clinic

· 11 a.m., Produce Bingo

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for Seniors

MENU FOR WEEK of April 30-May 4

Monday: Ham and Potato casserole, green beans, sliced carrots, cherry cobbler, garlic roll

Tuesday: Spaghetti, tossed salad, Italian vegetable, pears, garlic roll

Wednesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, beets, mandarin oranges, roll

Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce, roll

Friday: Beef enchilada, Spanish rice, corn, raspberry sherbet

(Menu is subject to change)