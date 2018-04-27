VanderWall plan to extend ag disaster loan program signed into law

MANISTEE — State Rep. Curt VanderWall’s plan to extend a low-interest loan program for struggling farmers after agricultural disasters was signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The disaster loan program allows growers and producers to receive assistance to alleviate the financial impact of crop damage caused by natural disasters. It was created after a crop disaster in 2012, but the program expired in February.

“This program was a lifeline for struggling local farmers after brutal weather wiped out fruit crops in 2012,” VanderWall said. “Some farmers did not carry insurance on their crops, so the loans helped them pull through until they were able to sell their harvests after the next growing season.”

House Bill 4562, now Public Act 111 of 2018, re-establishes the program in law, ensuring the Legislature will be able to act quickly should the governor declare another crop disaster in the future.

“Michigan’s growers and producers deserve our support,” VanderWall said. “The food and agriculture industry employs hundreds of thousands of people and pumps billions of dollars into our economy each year.”