2018 LWV Pictionary Olympics welcomes new faces

MANISTEE — The Manistee League of Women Voters’ (LWV) 8th annual Pictionary Olympics at the Manistee Golf and Country Club provided participants some new twists on an old favorite.

First-time emcee, Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan, kept things lively and fun. Manistee County Commissioners and celebrity judges Karen Goodman and Mark Bergstrom quickly got the hang of blowing their whistles, and making sure that all the teams followed the rules.

County Commissioner Margaret Batzer’s inaugural outing as ‘Official Pictionary Timer’ went off without a hitch. And Manistee mayor, James Smith, good-naturedly took on the task of ‘Word Man’ showing the secret word to the judges and audience each round.

“It was great having some of our local elected officials join us this year,” said event organizer Linda Albee. “We appreciate all they do for our communities, and we wanted to give them an opportunity to have some fun and connect with voters in an informal, politics-free setting.”

Longtime supporters Arcadia Book Clubs, Boehm Family Chiropractors, the Boyer Insurance Agency, MS Creative Services, Manistee County Blue Tiger Dems, and Veach and Allen Optometry, were joined by first time teams from Camp Tosebo, the Manistee Art Institute, and the Fifth Ave Beach Tai Chi group, as well as friends from Onekama and Manistee competing respectively as the 1, Wonders and the Twisted Sisters.

Newcomers dominated the awards with the grand prize trophy going to Team TNT (Tai Chi and Teen) with a score of only 39 seconds to successfully complete all four Pictionary challenges. The Surrealists, a team from the Manistee Art Institute, whose members dressed as Salvador Dali — complete with bushy eyebrows, droopy mustaches and jaunty berets — captured the first ever “Best Costume” award.

The “Haven’t Got a Clue” Award, for coming in at last place, went to good sports Arcadia Book Club No. 1, who kept laughing and smiling the whole evening despite their Pictionary setbacks.

“We are grateful to all the businesses, civic groups and individuals who came out to support the League and join us in having a little fun, too. We hope to see everyone again at next year’s event in April 2019,” said LWV Manistee president, Nancy Behring.

All proceeds from Pictionary Olympics go to continue the mission of the League to provide non-partisan, non-biased, voter service information to citizens, a vital service to keep a strong democracy. For more information about LWV, visit lwvmanisteecounty.org