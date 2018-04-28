Home / Reasons to Celebrate / Popielarz and York to wed

Popielarz and York to wed

YorkPopielarz

MANISTEE — Meri and Steve York, of Windyville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica York to Joshua Popielarz, son of Judy and Troy Popielarz, of Long Lane, Missouri.

The groom is the grandson of Marie Popielarz and the late Donald Popielarz, of Manistee.

The bride-to-be will graduate in May from the University of Missouri with her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, RN. The groom will graduate from the Columbia Police Academy in August.

The couple plan to marry on June 23, 2018, in Nixa, Missouri.

