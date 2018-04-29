Benzie Area Genealogical Society to host program May 9

BENZONIA — Shirley Gage Hodges will present her program “Pot of Gold” at the Benzie Area Genealogical Society’s May meeting.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on May 9 at the Benzie Historical Museum in Benzonia. Everyone is invited to attend.

Finding information outside of the usual resources can be difficult. Newspapers are a source for information that may not be found elsewhere.

Hodges will lead the group into an area that many have not yet discovered or found frustrating. She will show participants the ins and outs of how to search newspapers. Beyond the usual dates gathered, researchers might find information regarding a relative that offers an insight into “who” they were. Old newspapers are truly a “Pot of Gold.”

Hodges has been actively doing genealogical research since 1967. She has presented lectures, seminars and workshops locally and regionally both in the United States and Canada since 1994. Back by popular demand, Hodges will share her expertise, love of genealogical research and sense of humor. The lecture will include visual aids and handouts.