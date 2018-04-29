Brethren baseball drops two games at home tournament Saturday

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

BRETHREN — The Brethren baseball team played two games in a tournament on home soil Saturday, and proved gracious hosts, falling 2-3 to Grayling and 11-3 to Lake City.

The Bobcats (3-3) had an impressive showing in their first game, taking a 2-0 advantage into the last half-inning before the Vikings strung together some hits and ended the game with a walk-off line drive to left field in a David-versus-Goliath matchup.

Brethren baseball coach Julie Riggs lamented her team’s chance to knock off a bigger school in the opener.

“We had Grayling,” Riggs said. “We went into the bottom of the sixth with a 2-0 lead and that was spectacular. Class D against Class B. I was very proud of my boys in that game.”

Jake Riggs was the starting pitcher, tallying five strikeouts in four innings pitched.

“Jake came out and threw a super four innings for us and helped keep the game locked at zeros,” Riggs said. “We need to get bat support going. The guys just need to get a couple of hits in a row and have some contagious batting.”

Jake Riggs also paced the Bobcats’ offense, batting 2-for-3. Garret Fraly hit 1-for-1 while Skylar Wojciechowski went 1-for-2.

With a key conference matchup just around the corner, Coach Riggs had to pay attention to players’ pitch counts in Brethren’s game against Lake City.

“Today I pitched six different guys because we have Pentwater on Monday, so everybody will be legal and fresh and ready to go,” she said. “I didn’t want to burn anybody out by any means, especially since it was in the consolation game, so everybody had a little bit of mound time that needed to.”

Fraly, Jake Riggs and Jalen Guenther each went 2-for-3 against the Trojans. Gavin Asiala and Adrian Dean batted 1-for-1 and 1-for-2, respectively.

“Game two started out 1-1,” Riggs said. “It started out pretty good.

“In the second inning we ran into some walks,” she continued. “We gave away walks and hit by pitches and they scored on us. At that point, it was 11-1. We were really just hanging on and maintaining.”

Though not satisfied with the games’ outcomes, Riggs was proud of her team’s effort and saw some positives upon which they can build as the season progresses.

“I was pleased with the day,” she said. “The boys held together and had a good team day. We’ll be back into conference play on Monday ready to go.”