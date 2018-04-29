Forest Festival prep kicks into high gear

MANISTEE — While the Manistee National Forest Festival is still two months away, planning for the annual event has been taking place since the 2017 installment ended.

With roughly nine weeks before the big event kicks off, preparations are kicking into “high gear,” said committee co-chair Sherri Wehrmeister.

“As a co-chair, the minute we are done with the previous year, we do a little synopsis of what worked, what didn’t work and we’re already starting to plan right away,” she said. “That committee is already set. We start meeting and discussing and reaching out to previous people who have participated and sponsors.”

While Forest Festival events will take place from June 29 to July 4 this year, some of them require early sign up or registration or are looking for sponsors.

The Forest Festival Prince and Princess will be crowned on July 2 as part of Beach Buddies Kids Day, however sign up and voting will be held prior to the Forest Festival.

Parents can sign children up from May 1 through 5 p.m. on June 8. Forms will be available online at manisteechamber.com or at local schools. The contest is open to children ages 4-9 as of July 4.

“They sign their child up and then they send in a picture approved by the parent taken somewhere in Manistee County in a forest. So it’s forest themed as well,” said Wehrmeister.

Once the photos are posted on Facebook, voting takes place from June 18 to 5 p.m. on June 22.

“You can vote for all the kids if you wanted to, but the picture can only be liked by one person one time. We’ve done that the last two years; we’ve had a lot of fun with that,” she said. “It creates a little bit of Manistee royalty. Then the winners will also be in the Fourth of July parade.”

A new event this year, the Little Big Shots Talent Show, is going to be held from 1-3 p.m. on June 30 for children ages 3-13. There will be auditions from 1-3 p.m. on May 26 and rehearsal from 1-3 p.m. on June 23 at the Manistee Inn & Marina.

The Manistee National Forest Festival Beard and Moustache Contest is another new event. It will be held July 1 at First Street Beach.

There will be several categories, including ones that require contestants to start working on their facial hair well in advance. Each category will have three winners plus the best of show.

“The contestants will need to check in on June 30 between 1 and 3 p.m. at the concert area, and that’s just so officials can look at their beard and make sure they’re signing up for the right category,” said Dianna Wall, event coordinator at the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, which

Applications are being accepted now for entries for the Fourth of July parade. There is a late fee for those who sign up after June 1. The same goes for the food and flea market vendors.

“The flea market area, we’ve actually opened it up and we’ve created two more levels,” said Wall. “One of the levels is for nonprofit organizations, like churches or schools. Any of the nonprofits that want a booth, there’s a discounted rate for them. They can set up a table and sell their crafts or baked goods or whatever to raise funds.”

For the second year, the bed races will return to the Forest Festival under the direction of Bobbi and Denny Heffron in conjunction with the Manistee Jaycees.

“Individuals, community leaders, anyone who has a heart for the Manistee community as well as a heart for the local charities can get ahold of the Jaycees or Denny and myself and make a sponsorship and that sponsorship gets put in a big pot,” said Bobbi Heffron. “Then the teams race. Every team is a winner. Every team chooses a local winner, where their money is going toward.”

Heffron said they are looking for teams to sign up to race, as well as financial sponsorships to aid in giving back to the community.

“We’re from Grand Rapids and have had a house in Manistee for 10 years and just love the town,” she said. “We are the type of people that enjoy something and want to invest back into it.”

Last year’s bed races raised around $3,000 that was distributed to 10 area charities. Heffron hopes to double that amount this year.

Anyone who would like to sponsor, sign up a team or volunteer, can search Manistee Forest Festival Bed Races on Facebook or call Heffron at (616) 240-5212.

Volunteer sign up for other aspects of the Forest Festival will be posted at manisteeforestfestival.com in mid-May once the event schedule is finalized.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, especially Saturday evening,” said Wehrmeister.

The Summer Sound Waves Concert, on June 30, is sponsored by West Shore Bank, and will feature local bands Cousin Curtiss and Clear Heals, and headliner The Breakfast Club.

“That is a newer event; we have a new sponsor,” Wehrmeister said. “It’s basically going to be a free event if you get there before 8 o’clock.”

West Shore Bank is sponsoring the entertainment stage and the bands for the June 30 concert.

“That’s a big thing for us because we’ve always had to find sponsorships ourself. They just came forward and said we can do that for you,” she said.

Committee co-chair Jeff Mikula said the partnership is exciting.

“We hope to grow the event and the partnership,” he said.

Another growing partnership has equated to an expanded fireworks show, which will take place on July 3 over Lake Michigan. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and Little River Casino Resort are sponsors this year, and the show is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

“The staff has worked very hard to get DJs at both of the beaches and the carnival. They will all be synced in to play (patriotic-type) music while the fireworks are going off,” said Wehrmeister.

The music will also be broadcast over the local radio station.

To sign up to volunteer, for more information or to find forms, visit manisteechamber.com, manisteeforestfestival.com or search Manistee National Forest Festival on Facebook.