Housing and Urban Development plan impact unclear

By Matt Troutman

The Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY — Local officials don’t yet know exactly how rent for some Traverse City public housing residents could be affected by a proposed Housing and Urban Development change.

They only know the broad strokes of a plan outlined this week by HUD Secretary Ben Carson. It would raise the rent paid by public housing residents to 35 percent of household income and triple a minimum rent for tenants without income to $150.

Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said the changes likely won’t affect many of his organization’s tenants. He noted that many details remain unclear.

“I haven’t seen a proposed rule by HUD,” he said. “There’s nothing to react to officially.”

The so-called Make Affordable Housing Work Act would require congressional approval, an uncertain prospect ahead of midterm elections. The announcement already touched off national concerns that millions of families in federally subsidized public housing would pay more for rent.

Public housing tenants’ rent is currently set at 30 percent of their household income. Carson pitched the plan, with its 35 percent income threshold for rent, as a way to encourage tenants to earn more income and become self-sufficient rather than dependent on the government.

But any change in public housing rent is worrisome, said Becca Binder, executive director of Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, an organization which provides assistance for homeless, mentally disabled people with little or no income. NMSH residents with no income could receive a 100 percent subsidy for their rent.

Binder said she’ll monitor the HUD proposal.

“It’s really too soon to tell at this point how those might directly impact our organization and our tenants,” she said.

Lentych estimated the $150 rent change likely will only affect about 5 percent of TCHC tenants. He said TCHC staff will work with potential tenants who genuinely cannot work because of injuries or other hardships.

“The point being if there is a true issue that prohibits work we will listen to it,” he said.

The proposed plan would exempt elderly and disabled tenants, who constitute more than half of 4.7 million public housing families.