Laker softball splits in Brethren tournament Saturday

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

BRETHREN — The Bear Lake softball team took part in a tournament hosted by Brethren Saturday, falling 15-8 to Lake City before bouncing back with a 17-7 victory over the Bobcats.

The Lakers had a strong start to their first game when Abigail Cross blasted a grand slam over the center field fence. Bear Lake (6-2) build up some momentum before the Trojans answered back with a big third inning.

“Well, the first game we were right in the thing,” said Bear Lake softball coach Garret Waller. “Cross hit that grand slam. We went up by five or six and then had one bad inning. They put up 11 on us and it cost us that game.”

Cross led the Laker attack, going 1-for-2 with a grand slam, five RBIs and a stolen base. Alyssa Eisenlohr went 1-for-1 with a double, a steal and two runs scored while Zoey Sutton hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and one run.

Hayley May struck out six hitters in her five innings pitched, giving up nine hits, four walks, but just two earned runs of the Trojans’ 15. The Lakers committed six errors behind her that allowed Lake City to put points on the scoreboard.

“I wasn’t very happy with that one inning in that game,” Waller said. “We need to make sure that doesn’t happen and play a solid six innings.”

Bear Lake had a strong showing in the consolation game against Brethren (2-4). Waller was proud of his team’s resiliency.

“They’ve got that grit to ‘em,” he said. “They’re not going to give up. You think they’re hanging their heads but they’re not; they’re (angry) and they want to get back into the thing.”

Cross went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs, five steals and three runs scored. Eisenlohr batted 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two steals, while Liliana Brown hit 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Shaely Waller was the starting pitcher in game two, giving up four hits, seven walks, and six earned runs in four innings. She struck out four batters. May pitched one inning in relief and tallied two strikeouts.

“It was basically (Shaely Waller’s) first time out pitching more than an inning or two,” Coach Waller said. “She did pretty good. I think she got a little tired or mentally out of it toward the end so we brought in a little relief for her.”