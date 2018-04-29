Learning about planting, managing smart vegetable garden with MSUE

SUTTONS BAY — Rebecca Krans, MSU Extension Consumer Horticulture team member, will discuss partner planting, do’s and don’ts, and common misconceptions of vegetable gardening in her “Planting a Smart Vegetable Garden” presentation at the May 1 meeting of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan.

The meeting takes place at the Leelanau Governmental Center at 8527 E. Government Center Drive in Suttons Bay. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will start at 6:30 p.m.

Krans is a member of the statewide MSU Extension’s Consumer Horticulture team and is based in Iron County in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She provides programming and coordinates the MSU Extension Master Gardener across the UP as well as providing programming in other areas of the state.

“The Smart Gardening initiative is a critical element of educating people on how to garden in ways that are smart – ways that help gardeners save time, money and the environment.” said Michele Worden, president of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan. “Rebecca’s presentation will be of great interest to anyone who is interested in growing their own food.”

MSU Extension helps people improve their lives by bringing the vast knowledge resources of MSU directly to individuals, communities and businesses. It is also host to the Master Gardener Training Program, a 14 week course on plant science and home gardening.

The Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan (MGANM) furthers the horticulture education activities of MSU Extension. Meetings are held monthly on the first Tuesday of the month and are open to the public. A $5 donation from non-members is appreciated. For certified master gardeners meeting attendance earns credits toward volunteer and education hours.

For more information visit mganm.org and msue.anr.msu.edu/county/info/Leelanau.