Outdoor summit to host industry professionals

BEAR LAKE — As the former owner of Schmidt Outfitters in Wellston, Ray Schmidt knows how important fishing and the outdoors is to the local economy and Michigan.

That’s why he and his wife Kate are hosting the inaugural Pro Outdoor Summit on May 5 in Bear Lake.

“We’ve been involved in the fly fishing industry and outdoor industry all of our lives,” said Schmidt, who sold the business in 2012 to semi-retire. “Now that we have time, we’re trying to start a movement with the professionals in the industry to get more people involved in the outdoors — fishing, whatever it is, kayaking, hiking, whatever that might be.”

The Schmidts now work as representatives for Temple Fork Outfitters (TFO) in Dallas, Texas; the company is the world’s largest producers of fly rods.

“They have a vested interest of course, like we do and like we all do, in getting people motivated to get outside,” said Ray Schmidt. “Because of my history and background as a business, part of our responsibilities are to get professional people like fishing guides, like outdoor photographers, like outdoor writers, service clubs like (Michigan United Conservation Clubs), Federation of Fly Fishers and all of these conservation service clubs (together).”

He said the goal is to get all these professionals together to create conversation about continuing outdoor involvement, especially for youth. People participating in outdoor recreation, such as fishing, are aging, said Schmidt.

“And that concerns us, should concern all of us,” he said. “They’re consumed with the tablets and their iPhones more than they are about the healthy lifestyle of living outdoors and doing sports and hiking and fishing and canoeing and kayaking and camping, and all of the things that we all did growing up as kids.”

Schmidt believes this is the first time an event of this kind has been organized.

“They have never sat down together in a think tank,” Schmidt said. “So I also invited our (DNR) chief of fisheries, Jim Dexter; he’s coming. And our regional ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, Jim Thompson Thompson; he’s coming because they also have a vested interest.”

DNR fisheries chief Jim Dexter said it is important for him to talk with people who he works with to manage the state’s fisheries.

“Since this is a pro outdoor summit, there will be professional guides there and tackle manufacturers, there’s going to be representatives of different angling groups,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for me to have personal discussions with each of these folks or with the groups to talk about Michigan’s world class fisheries and for me to hear from them about what they think from what their perception, either professionally or personally about the fisheries that they enjoy or the field that they’re working in.”

About 60 outdoor industry professionals have signed up for the event, said Schmidt, with some coming from Lexington, Ky., Ohio, Indiana and all over Michigan.

While this event is not open to the public, Schmidt says that he foresees future events that will be.

“It’s going to morph into that, I will tell you from the amount of interest we’ve had and inquiries form the general public it will eventually morph into that, no question about it,” he said. “But this year, from a foundation perspective, this is the first time that we’re aware of that something like this has been done in the Great Lake region. The professionals are pretty excited about it.”