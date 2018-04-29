Residents participate in National Drug Take Back Day

MANISTEE — Many Manistee County residents took part in the 15th Annual National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, properly disposing of unwanted medication.

Family Fare saw increased traffic throughout the afternoon, as did the Manistee City Police Department, which had its lobby open specifically for the event.

Both are Red Med Box sites, which looks like a red mail box but is used for the proper disposal of unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medications. Other Red Med Boxes are located at the Manistee County Sherriff’s Office and the Little River Band of Ottawa Tribal Police Station on Domres Road.

“We have had a drop off before in the city, but not to the extent we have now,” said Tim Kozal, City of Manistee Department of Public Safety Director. “Because we have the Red Med Box, it’s more advantageous to participate.”

About a dozen people dropped off medication at the city police’s Red Med Box on Saturday, said Sgt. Steve Schmeling.

“They don’t ask any questions, we don’t ask any questions,” he said.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year. During the one-day effort in October, 456 tons of medications were collected across the country.

All 30 Michigan State Police (MSP) posts also participate in the “Take-Back” initiative by serving as drop-off locations.

Both the state and national drug take back initiatives are dedicated to the proper and safe disposal of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

“Unfortunately, young people who are addicted to opioids often obtain medication from the medicine cabinet of someone they know,” said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. “These drug take back days are designed to combat the opioid epidemic and rid our homes and communities of potentially dangerous and addictive medications.”

Unconventional methods of disposal, flushing medication down the drain, or throwing medication in the trash, have been known to damage the environment.

Kozal said that those dropping off medication to the Red Med Boxes can leave it in the bottle, as is; everything is anonymous. Ultimately, the medication ends up being incinerated.

“This is actually spearheaded by Centra Wellness, they’re pretty much behind it as part of a DEA program,” he said.

There are an average of 70 pills per adult in a household, according to Kozal.

“It leads to possible theft, usage by younger people and abuse,” he said. “The other thing is we do not want is (medication) in a water system. … They’d rather not have it in the water system for the hazardousness of it.”

He said the other thing people question is transporting another person’s prescription if they are, for example, cleaning out the house of someone who has died.

“We’re not out to get people in trouble for disposing of it properly,” he said.

Kozal said that since the city police has had it’s Red Med Box, about four months, it has been emptied seven times. Each time it was full with about 13 to 14 pounds of medication.

A MedSafe secure disposal box also is located in the lobby of Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. The box is similar to the Red Med Boxes. The boxes located at all five locations are available year-round, and all types of medications from prescription to over-the-counter to multivitamins can be disposed of in these locations.

In Michigan, residents also can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs year-round at any MSP post, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.