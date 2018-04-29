Young Bobcat softball loses two in Saturday home tournament

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

BRETHREN — The Brethren softball team fell 15-3 to Marion and 17-7 to Bear Lake at home in tournament play on Saturday.

In the first game, the Bobcats (2-4) kept up with the Eagles for the first two innings and entered the third knotted up at 2-2. The Marion batters caught fire through the next two innings and the game was called due to the mercy rule.

“The first game we started playing really well,” said Brethren coach Scot Modjeski. “It was close, and then we had a couple really bad innings in the third and the fourth where they got most of their runs and we ended up getting mercied.

“… We made a couple errors and mistakes that we can correct but we always have those bad innings,” he continued. “Really bad innings. It happened again today.”

Whitney Dean was in the circle for Brethren’s first game, giving up 12 hits and 15 runs while striking out five batters and walking four.

“We have to limit the mental mistakes,” Modjeski said. “Too many simple, easy errors. We’re not catching simple fly balls.”

Mariah Pringle got one hit for the Bobcats and an RBI. Kaia Richardson drew two walks and scored twice. Dean also scored a run.

In the consolation game, Brethren held a 6-6 tie with Bear Lake (6-2) in the third inning before the Lakers began to pull away in the fourth.

“We’re not hitting the ball really well,” Modjeski said. “We have to hit the ball better. We hit well in the cage and we get in the game and it’s like a mental block. I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to work on it.”

Richardson led the Bobcats’ offense with two hits and one run. Dean chipped in with a hit and a run.

Brethren showed a marked improvement in the short time since they played the Lakers earlier in the week, losing both badly.

“It was a complete, total turnaround from Thursday,” Modjeski said. “We were right with them and I thought we had a chance. Then we had that one bad inning and then it just got worse.”

Richardson pitched against Bear Lake, giving up seven hits and 17 runs while striking out four.

“(Richardson) is only a freshman,” Modjeski said. “This is only the second time she’s pitched in a game. She showed a lot of promise I thought.

“I thought she pitched really well,” he continued. “She had her bad moments but you can expect that from a freshman. I think if she keeps working hard at it she can be really good.”

Modjeski believes the Bobcats will be able to rectify their issues with consistency as the young team gains experience.

“We had some really spectacular plays out in the field which was good,” he said. “They’ve just got to limit the mental mistakes and I think we can play with anybody.”