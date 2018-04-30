The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week ending May 4, 1918 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“The best time to see the Food Conservation Show is all the time. There is not a minute from 10:30 a. m. to 8:30 p.m., the hours when the doors are open, that there is not something of interest and practical value to see and learn. The public has been quick to appreciate this, particularly the women, and many are attending every lecture, demonstration and program throughout the three-day period of the show.

“Lester C. Batdorff, home from Camp Custer on a brief furlough, gave an informal but unusually interesting talk on soldier life at the camp. The government allows 39 cents per day per man for food. The amount, variety and quality of the meals served on this allowance is astonishing, he said. And as for waste, there is none. If private homes were as careful in husbanding their food supplies as the camp kitchens, backyard garbage cans would be a thing of the past, he said. As to the quality of the food, he stated that fully 80 per cent of the men are faring better than they did in civil life, and few hotels serve better or more wholesome meals.

“He also laid stress on the influence of letters from home He has had considerable experience in scanning letters written to selectives by the folks at home, and he deplored the pessimistic tone of many of them. Some people seem to be determined to tell only the bad news and to bemoan the hard fate of their boys in being selected for the Army. He urged that a more optimistic spirit be shown, that parents and relatives express their pleasure and pride in having one of their family capable of giving the highest service one can give to the nation. He therefore made a strong appeal for the people at home to write optimistic letters. This will help the morale of the men, and morale is often as important as the meals they eat.

“As this issue of the News-Advocate is being ‘put to bed,’ the downtown section id the most wide awake area in all western Michigan, as the War Garden parade and pageant had just squared away to traverse the principal business streets.

“Nearly every worthy and patriotic sentiment is exemplified or appealed to in the attire of the marchers, floats, banners and signs.

“The police department, Kliber’s band and the mail carriers formed the dignified lead, with the Boy Scouts next. Following these came the public and private schools, all typifying some patriotic or agricultural activity; also carriages of leading citizens, officials and patriotic organizations. Floats in great number and of pleasing variety were interspersed among the long line of marchers. The drums and bugle corps and the farmers band from the public schools competed with the city band for musical recognition, the make-up and antics of the farmer aggregation gaining applause all along the line of march.

“The weather, starting threateningly this morning with lowering clouds and frequent downpours, changed into the warmest and sunniest afternoon for weeks and thus permitted those in charge to give Manistee one of the finest and most inspiring marching spectacles in many years.

“Registration of women for war work will begin in Manistee tomorrow, when one booth will be open, that at the Food Conservation Exposition headquarters,, from 9:30 to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

“This will launch the activities of women’s registration week.

“An effort will be made to determine exactly what is the woman-power in Manistee, and how best it can be exerted to the purpose of winning the war.

“All women, 16 years of age or older, are expected to register, not under compulsion, but voluntarily. Registration by women does not mean being drafted into service in any capacity. It is merely volunteering for certain service in the event of need.

“Every loyal American woman should register. Those who willfully refuse to do so should be classified as ‘slackers’ as much as men of military age who seek to evade the draft.

“Every woman, married or single, can play some individual part in America’s supreme effort. Their registration will disclose how her talents can be best utilized.

“THE HIGH SCHOOL was closed in the middle of the afternoon session today to permit students to take part in the parade.

“PETITION WAS CIRCULATED in the high school yesterday and today asking the school board to change the name of the school to ‘Woodrow Wilson School.’ The request bears the signatures of most of the teachers as well as the students.

“The senior class is rapidly growing smaller as the members constantly leave school to take positions. Gordon Engwall and Aaron Anderson left during the past week to work on Buckley’s farm. Miss Esther Woodhead has gone to take a situation in Cleveland. A number of others will go shortly to go on duty with the Boys’ Working Reserve. A large number of the boys have joined the organization and will work on farms this summer.

“That convivial chantey, ‘How Dry I Am, Nobody Knows How Dry I Am,’ will be sung in Manistee Wednesday with deeper feeling than ever before—and with less enthusiasm. It will issue through parched throats and dry lips in wailing accounts of woe.

“For, from the alcoholic viewpoint at least, Manistee Wednesday morning will be as dry as a dozen Saharas. Beverages with a kick in them will be as hard to kind Wednesday as a cake of ice in Hades.

“From a city that in its halcyon days ‘boasted’ as many as 46 saloons at one time to a place of utter drouth will be the measure of transition. One big brewery and 26 saloons in Manistee and its suburbs are to be closed, as such, and converted to other business uses. More than 50 per cent of them become soft drink, cigar and tobacco and confectionery places conducted by the present salonists, who in the majority of cases own the buildings.

“Nor will the drug stores hold out any hope of relief to the thirst tortured. Manistee druggists have unanimously decided to cut out absolutely the sale of all spirituous, vinous and malt liquors. All liquor used in drug stores after May 1 will be that necessary to the manufacture of certain products. Alcoholic prescriptions will not even be filled by them.

“Quite the gayest of recent social affairs in Manistee was the dinner dance given at Hotel Chippewa Thursday evening in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Lester C. Batdorff of Battle Creek, which was participated in by 14 couples. The tables were arranged in the form of a Red Cross, the centerpiece at the cross sections being a spray bouquet of silk flags displaying the colors of the allies, those of other nations surrounding three taller American flags. The table decorations were in harmony with the flag decorations of the dining room. Red candles with self-toned shades in crystal candlesticks cast a cheerful glow over the tables. The ‘dance programs,’ with patriotic embellishments, were the place cards for the men, while the ladies found their places from the names on flagstaffs of dainty cardboard flags stuck in individual red rose cups. Surprise favors tucked through the handles of the after-dinner coffee cups were crepe paper hats of varied shapes and colors, which, worn by the dancers following the service of a delicious menu, added to the festival air of the occasion.

“Exceptional dance music was furnished by a trio composed of Gordon Johnson, Wallace Boulanger and Douglas Noble. The hosts and hostesses for the evening were Dr. and Mrs. L. S. Ramsdell, Dr. and Mrs. Homer Ramsdell, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Musselwhite, Dr. and Mrs. Wade S. Forth and Mr. and Mrs. Howard L. Campbell.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Musselwhite entertained a company of eight at a 6:30 o’clock dinner party Wednesday evening at their home, 237 Second Street, in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Lester C. Batdorff. Mr. Batdorff was a valued member of the editorial and business staff at the News Advocate when called to the service of his country, and was the first man from Manistee county to respond to the selective service call.

“The military spirit was observed in the dinner appointments, the centerpiece being a fortress of courageous red blossoms; place cards were folded paper lifeboats decorated with American shields and manned with ‘lifesavers’ tied with red, white and blue ribbons. An honest-to-goodness cannon, surmounted by the stars and stripes and artfully camouflaged with tissue-paper concealments defended a mammoth cake from attack, while a full-rigged miniature man-of-war floated in a cut glass finger bowl.

“Mr. and Mrs. Batdorff concluded their visit to Manistee Friday morning,, leaving for Traverse City to spend a couple of days with relatives before returning to Camp Custer, where Mr. Batdorff will await his now assured commission.

“Bonds of the Third Liberty loan issue were received by the First National bank this afternoon and will be issued to subscribers who have ordered through that institution as fast as called and paid for. “Many final revels in honor of King Bacchus were held in Manistee Saturday night, without greatly disturbing the peace and serenity of the community.

“But while the sorrows of many were copiously drowned, there was no wild orgy and almost no disorder. The depleted stocks of the liquor dealers was an effective break on turbulence. The police had little to do but stand around and answer questions.

“There will be some drinking today and tomorrow. But the big blowoff has befallen and few regrets have been expressed.

“Fire of mysterious origin last night laid in ruins Charles G. Bigge’s and P. T. Glassmire’s Pine Creek hunting and fishing lodge, Whippoorwill cottage, causing a total loss of property valued at upward of $1,000 and destroying the best known of the sportsmen’s resorts in the Pine Creek colony.

“Built originally about 20 years ago, the place had been improved from year to year, and had become famous for its hospitality and good cheer. It is said to have been the finest and most thoroughly equipped place of its kind in this section.

“How the fire could have originated is a puzzle to the owners. A party had spent Saturday night and until 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon there, returning in the afternoon to Manistee. Mr. Glassmire declares emphatically that no fires were left burning in the building, saying that he gave this matter his personal attention before leaving.

“The loss will be keenly felt, not only by the owners of the cottage but by the many Manisteeans who at times enjoyed the lavish hospitality dispensed there. And the loss falls all the more heavily because of the fact that it is on the eve of the trout season, when the demand for its occupancy was greatest.

“A CHICAGO JUDGE decrees that a woman can be a good mother even if she drinks cocktails and smokes a cigarette occasionally. Perhaps he knows, but our tip to little children who are picking out their mothers is to select one of the old-fashioned kind.

“TWO AMERICAN SOLDIERS, an officer and a private, met recently in the streets of a little French village close behind the lines. The private saluted and passed on, but both turned for a backward look. They advanced toward each other. ‘Seems to me I know you,’ said the officer. ‘I think I know you, too,’ said the other. ‘Where do you come from?’ inquired the officer. ‘Same town you come from, Manistee, Michigan….’ was the reply. The two were Lieut. Harold King and Ernest Rumbell.

“That Manistee firms and individuals profiting by summer resort trade should get behind the publicity efforts of the Michigan Tourist and Resort association was the consensus of opinion of the Board of Commerce resort committee at its meeting yesterday afternoon.

“Over three hundred of the women of Manistee registered yesterday for war service, in spite of the rain, and in spite of the fact that Monday is proverbially a busy day for housewives. Every section of the city showed a very gratifying interest in the work of registration.

“ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE today by the Consumers Power company that, in conformity with the federal fuel administration’ recommendation, the ‘lightless nights’ order is suspended until Sept. 1. The daylight saving program has helped materially in making this suspension possible.

“Presenting for your consideration today Manistee’s new mayor, His Honor, Thomas F. Kieft.

“By a simple little ceremony in the city offices at 10 o’clock this morning, Mr. Kieft, heretofore merely a city commissioner and aside from that just a forthright citizen of this community, efficient in whatever he has so far undertaken, became titular head of the municipality and first official citizen of Manistee.

“The last saloon in Manistee went out of business promptly at the stroke of 11 o’clock last night, when Chris Peterson’s bartenders hustled out the last reluctant customers and the key was turned in thee well known front door.

“This was the only place that held on until the last minute. Ed Dahringer’s place, where an auction sale of the remaining stock was held earlier in the evening, was cleaned out and closed up about a half hour ahead of the time limit. Others along the street and throughout the city were done considerably earlier, some closing Saturday, several Monday night, and more early last night.

“The final ceremonies were orderly, and there was much less drunkenness than had been anticipated.

“Booze is banished in Michigan. The readjustment period has begun.

“DANDELION GREENS are coming along fine. We expect to be favored with a mess of them most any day now.

“MANISTEEANS ARE BELIEVED to have cached a vast amount of hard liquor against the dry epoch that has crashed upon them. In many homes, from now on, we surmise the basement will be referred to as The Grill.

“AT ‘EM BOYS, AND EAT ‘EM up. That is speaking of potatoes and not about war or baseball. Uncle Sam tells us that millions of bushels must be eaten in the next few weeks. If we eat them we save not only the potatoes but a lot of wheat for the boys in France.

“BEGINNING TODAY you can spend your booze money for thrift stamps. Listens like a good idea.

“WITH A GOOD MANY persons, now that they have stocked the cellars, home likely will be where the corkscrew is.

“TROUT FISHING SEASON opens today. Many devotees of the fascinating sport left last night or this morning for their favorite haunts, although the weather is not regarded as favorable to the best results.

“LOCAL IMAGINATION WILL persist in working overtime in connection with the smallpox situation. While only one new case has been reported since Sunday, making nine in all, each mild in nature, the talkative ones have boosted the list to several hundred. Today they even went so far as to mention a prominent person or two who were said to have died from the disease.

“William Winters, Eastlake: Deeply regret to inform you that it is officially reported that Private Charles A. Winters, infantryman, died April 27 of gunshot wounds. [Signed] McCANN, Adjutant General.

“The above telegram received from official Washington by Mrs. William Winters of Eastlake announced the death of her son, who volunteered for service about a year ago. No details of the injury or its fatal results are given. The bare statement is made that the Hun has taken his toll and a Manistee boy is included in the list of men killed in action.

“Charles was 23 years old. He enlisted from Detroit, where he had been employed for several years. His mother alone lives in the home in Eastlake.

“WE OWE AN APOLOGY to Bob Ramsdell’s dog, ‘Joe.’ We injured his feelings yesterday when we stated that he engaged in a mix-up with Lynn Gardner’s year-old collie during which a plate glass window in the Gardner jewelry store was smashed. It was Dr. Lewis Ramsdell’s Airedale ‘Sandy’ that was implicated. ‘Joe is a perfect gent and wouldn’t do such a thing,’ says Bob Ramsdell. ‘Lew’s dog “Sandy” is a roughneck.’

“PENCILLED ON THE BACK of an envelope mailed from New York to The News-Advocate, received here yesterday, was the following message: ‘Hello, Manistee. One of our boys handled this in the New York post office. Best wishes to all in the old town.’ No name was signed. The same to him, and many of them.”