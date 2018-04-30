Boating is up, and so are accidents

By AGNES BAO

Capital News Service

LANSING – Are Michigan waters getting less safe for boaters, with or without motors?

The number of recreational boating accidents in the state increased from 92 in 2013 to 125 in 2016, and deaths increased from 21 in 2012 to 38 in 2016, according to the latest report from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Accidents are happening on inland waters and on the Great Lakes. Last year, for example, on July 22, a 45-year-old woman was critically injured after a boat crash near Grand Haven.

On Aug. 6, a 23-year-old woman died from injuries caused by being thrown from a tube into another boat on Sand Lake in Clare County.

And on Sept. 17, a 23-year-old Holland man died in a personal watercraft accident on Lake Michigan.

One factor in the rising accident toll is the increasing popularity of paddle sports — participation is up about 7 percent annually, experts say.

Over the last five years, the number of powered vessels and paddle craft has grown steadily, said Dennis Nickels of Grand Haven, the chair of the state’s Waterways Commission.

There are more than 600,000 paddle sport vessels in the state, according to the Coast Guard.

“In three years, the number of paddle crafts in Michigan water will exceed the number of powered vessels,” Nickels said.

As a paddling enthusiast for over 40 years, Nickels said he’s “extremely excited about promoting the paddle sports in Michigan, but we’ve got to find a way to keep them safe.”

July and August are the heaviest boating months, said Jeff Pendergraff, Crawford County’s undersheriff in charge of the Marine Division.

To make sure of boaters’ safety, the Marine Division strengthens its workforce from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, Pendergraff said. “Some officers retired from other places, and they come and work here [for the Marine Division] in the summer to do marine enforcement.”

“Generally, there was an accident and alcohol was involved,” he said, adding that many people aren’t aware they cannot operate a boat well while drinking.

The general things that Crawford County’s Marine Division looks into include whether boaters wear life jackets, checking that they’re not drinking too much and making sure jet skis don’t get too close to swim areas, boats and anchors, Pendergraff said.

Chris Dekker, the chair of West Michigan Offshore, said that to improve boating safety, the Hudsonville-based powerboat club provides members with safety videos and a code of conduct to educate and regulate boaters’ behaviors.

The big factors that cause boating accidents are excess speed and alcohol, Dekker said. “Just staying on the basics and having a healthy fear of what can happen on the water is the key.”

Deputy Mike Sekuris, marine officer for the Manistee County Sheriff’s Marine Division, said already on Monday morning around five to six boats were out in the Manistee River Chanel.

“Boating seasons starts up when the weather gets nicer, usually around Memorial Day weekend,” Sekuris said. “Some months we have no boating accidents, and sometimes we have more accidents like in the last part of the season in August or September last year.”

Many of the reported fatalities, he said, invovled adults who did not wear a life jacket.

“Life jackets are not going to do you any good if they are stowed away at the bottom of your seat,” Sekuris said. “We have had many fatalities where boats are tipped over and (people) cannot swim.”

In addition to safety, Sekuris said boaters should ensure to have a proper registration.

To remain safe on the waters, follow these boating safety tips recommended by the Michigan DNR:

• Children 6-years-old and under should always wear a life jacket;

• Vessels less than 16 feet (including canoes and kayaks) must be equipped with one Type I, II, III or IV personal flotation device for each person on board. All personal flotation devices must be ready at hand and not enclosed in plastic bags or other containers;

• Check the weather forecast; be sure to have enough fuel; and

• The DNR website lists a variety of parks and state parks that prohibit alcohol use. It recommends visitors read the guidelines before bringing open containers to a public space.

News Advocate reporter Ashlyn Korienek contributed to this article.