Chippewa soccer wins third straight game

MANISTEE — Manistee girls soccer is on a serious roll after its second consecutive dominating performance.

The Chippewas built on an 8-0 mercy-rule win over Hart on Friday to post a 7-0 victory against Mason County Central on Monday.

Makayla Alcayde scored four goals and assisted on another and Tatum Liston scored three times and had two assists in the game for the Chippewas, who controlled the proceedings from start to finish.

If anything the score flattered the Spartans (0-4-1), who held Manistee to a 2-0 scoreline at halftime that should have been much worse.

The Chippewas blew the game open soon after the break, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes of the second half and cruising from there.

Manistee head coach Jaclyn Trahan said that her team, which lost its season opener but has won three in a row since, is playing with confidence.

“We wanted to continue that momentum,” Trahan said. “It was one of the things we talked about, and they delivered.”

Just as in their previous win vs. Hart, the Chippewa midfield was in total control, snuffing out virtually every Spartan attempt at going forward and using that control to start attacks in the MCC half of the field.

“We were able to work on possessing a little bit more,” Trahan said. “Part of that comes from the midfield, and we had some great combinations up top with our forwards.

“You’ve got to pressure, you have to step hard to every ball, and they are delivering.”

Alcayde scored both Manistee goals in the first half, starting just over two minutes into the contest, when she received a fine cross from Nicole Weaver, took a touch and made a calm finish from 12 yards out to make the score 1-0.

Liston started the play that led to the second goal, sending a longish ball in over the top. Alcayde used her speed to beat both her defender and the MCC goalkeeper to the ball and tapped home 5:32 into the game.

Trahan said that her forwards, Liston and Alcayde, are becoming a potent attacking combination.

“The two of them together are awesome,” she said. “The two of them look great together and I think they feel it, too.”

Manistee continued to pour it on, creating several golden scoring chances but lacking that final finishing touch, and the first half ended with the Chippewas holding that 2-0 lead.

MCC head coach Cheri Rozell said that, despite the result, she was happy with how her team played.

“We held them not to a mercy, and that was important,” Rozell said. “It was not our goal going in, it is what it is, but we went with it, and I’m glad we held them to 7-0.”

The Chippewas came out firing after the break, and almost had a third in the opening minute of the half when Liston hit the crossbar, but Alcayde found the back of the net, assisted by Liston, seconds later to make it 3-0.

Weaver started the play that led to Manistee’s nest goal, stealing the ball 30 yards from goal, and sending Liston in with a prefect through ball. Liston used her speed to beat the onrushing keeper to the ball and rolled into the empty net just under four minutes into the second half.

The Chippewas made it 5-0 when a corner kick found Weaver in front. Her shot deflected in off Liston to give the Chippewas their third goal in less than eight minutes and a commanding 5-0 lead.

Just as in the previous contest, Manistee goalkeeper Lauren Guenthardt had little to do, making her first save in two games on a long, hopeful ball with 31:40 left in the game, and watched as a Spartan shot from about 20 yards out, their only genuine attempt at goal in the entire contest, sailed over the goal.

Liston added to the lead with a shot from a sharp angle on the right-wing side of the box that beat the MCC keeper to the near post with 12:26 left and Alcayde scored her fourth goal, assisted by Olivia Smith, with 10:09 left that made the final score 7-0.

Next up for the Chippewas will be a key Lakes-8 matchup at Muskegon Catholic Central on Wednesday, May 2.