Looking east on River Street in 1890-something

As stated in this column before, it’s been said that, “a picture is worth a thousand words”. This old adage came to mind a few weeks ago when former museum director, Steve Harold was leafing through some old photographs (there aren’t too many “new” ones in the museum) and came across the photograph included in this article.

I had seen the photo many times before but had never really taken the time to put the literal magnifying glass to it to examine everything that might be hidden in it.

Talking between ourselves, Steve mentioned that the photograph seemed to be showing a circus of some kind that was happening on River Street, but exactly what year this event had taken place became the point of a longer discussion.

We know that the photograph was taken on the south side of River Street looking east sometime after 1894. It was in 1894 that the Winkler (currently occupied by the Bluefish Kitchen and Bar) and Barry blocks (the buildings currently occupied by The Fillmore and Dick’s Barber Shop) were constructed.

Taking out the museum’s big magnifying glass, we began to look more intently at the posters that were pasted on a makeshift wall in the area between Nelson’s Harness Shop and the building that is currently occupied by Dick’s Barber Shop which at that time was home to the Manistee Magnetic & Hydropathic Institute (an alternative medicine school). Located between these two buildings are posters for the Ringling Bros. Circus which would often tour Michigan throughout the summer.

Also on display are at least two advertisements for “Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show”. Pawnee Bill (Gordon Lillie) was a former partner of Buffalo Bill but had went out on his own to become a popular entertainer during the 19th and early 20th centuries. These advertisements can be seen in a large poster in the lower far left of the photo as well as the far right in a small rectangular sign posted on a pole.

Upon further inspection there are dates on the posters for both events with the Ringling Bros scheduled for August 8 and Pawnee Bill for August 12. What made it a little difficult to find out the exact day of the week in which this photo was taking place is that it is hard to see exactly what those days of the week were…one looks like a Thursday and the other seems to be an abbreviated version of a Monday…maybe?

After discussing the process with museum volunteer and compiler of all things “100 Years Ago”, Teena Kracht, who made the suggestion to do an internet search to see if there was tour information on when the Ringling Bros. made their way through Michigan. “Lo and behold,” there was. As written in a tour diary for the circus that can be found online, The Ringling Bros. came to Manistee on Thursday, Aug. 8, 1895. On that date, the Manistee Daily News published a long article about the circus as well as the parade that marched through the streets of the city.

To confirm that this was, in fact, the Ringling Bros. Circus Parade and not the Wild West Show, I emailed the photo to the archive department of the Ringling Bros. Museum. A couple of days later their email told me that this was not the Ringling Bros. Circus Parade because of the wagon pictured in the middle of the photograph. As relied to me by the archivist of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the wagon pictured is the lead wagon used for “Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show”.

With that question answered, and after scouring through the Aug. 12, 1895 issue of the Manistee Daily News, I came upon the following article:

“This is the second show day within a week and this afternoon large crowds are witnessing daring feats of horsemanship and shooting, etc. at the large canvas enclosure of Pawnee Bill’s combined shows near Seventh and Maple streets. The exhibition will also be given this evening.

Early Sunday morning the familiar rumble of show wagons was heard by residents along the route to the circus grounds. During the day the grounds were visited by hundreds who were curious to see the Indians. Their tepees had been pitched alongside of the amphitheater and during the day they slept. In another tent, cowboys, Mexicans and Arabs were quartered and in the sideshow were found all of the freaks. The mustangs of the plains filled one of the horse tents and on all sides it was general clean up day.

“The parade this morning flavored of the frontier with the Deadwood stagecoach, Indians and cowboys. It was the first one of its kind ever seen in Manistee. Last evening the stagecoach filled with Indians made a parade of the principal streets and attracted widespread attention.”

So as evidenced by this photograph looking east on River Street, taken on Aug.12, 1895, a picture can be worth 1,000 words…or 838 to be exact.