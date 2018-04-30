Manistee Forensics team finishes 5th at state

MANISTEE — One of the many things long bus rides home after a meet give coaches the opportunity to do is reflect on the performance of their team.

Manistee High School Forensics coaches Eric Thuemmel, Bree Miller, Kirsten Bish and Sharon Gates had plenty to talk and smile about on the way back from the MIFA IE Forensic State Finals at Oakland Community College on Saturday. The reason for their happy mood was their Chippewa team had just tied the school’s best ever effort at the state finals with a fifth place finish.

“It was a fun ride home, as the kids were feeling pretty good about themselves and rightly so,” said Thuemmel. “We peaked at the right time and all of those long tournaments and competition paid off. The kids worked hard this year and I am proud of them. They are already excited about next year.”

Manistee had 180 points on the day and they trailed some big powerhouse teams in Dearborn Divine Child (480 points), Bloomfield Hills International Academy Central (291 points), Bay City John Glenn (245 points) and Detroit Country Day (234 points).The coaching staff and team members had plenty of reason to be excited about what happened at the state finals this year.

“That is some pretty good company and about 25 Class B teams had entrants competing this year at the state tournament,” said Thuemmel.

The Chippewa coach said everyone on their team turned in a great effort.

“Our speakers brought their ‘A’ game to the state tournament this year as nine of the 12 qualifying entries finished in the semifinal rounds or better (top 12),” said Thuemmel.

Leading the way with third place efforts were Haley Johnson (Extemporaneous) and Emily Thomas (Sales). A step back at fourth place was Blade Gates (Storytelling) and Hope Miller finished in sixth place (Broadcasting).

“All of them won all state honors for finishing where they did at the meet,” said Thuemmel. “I am thrilled for those four and two of them will be coming back next year.”

Team members who were semifinalists were Macie Goodspeed (8th place, Poetry), Kyle Carter (10th place, Prose), Megan Huber (11th place, Sales), Lily Schafer (11th place, Storytelling 9/10) and Sarah Sheathelm (12th place, Informative).

Competing, but not placing were Zach Weber (14th place, Dramatic Interpretation), Ryan Biller (19th place, Informative) and McKenna Grant/Hannah Tyron-Mueller (23rd place, duo).

Thuemmel said it was a real team effort and some students really rose to the occasion to excel.

“Blade Gates is a senior who switched events this year, and he still finished in the top six, as he is very talented,” said Thuemmel. “Haley Johnson and Emily Thomas are juniors that have made the semifinals before, so it is great to see them improve and make the finals. Haley has been a top performer all year and Emily has improved as the year has gone on.”

Thuemmel also praised Hope Miller’s effort.

“She was the biggest surprise of the day, as it was the best finish she has ever had against so much competition,” said Thuemmel. “She has been to the state tournament all four years of high school, but never broke into the top 12 until this year. She really stepped up her performance and I think it helped that her family came to watch as she wanted to go out her senior year on top.”