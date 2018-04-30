Near & Farr Friends to feature Memorial Hospital presentation

ONEKAMA — The Near & Farr Friends on Thursday will host Becky Kline, who will give a talk on Memorial Hospital and the Onekama Guild’s role with the hospital at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday at Onekama Township Hall.

Memorial Hospital was opened on Dec. 1, 1952, in the former Probeck cottage.

This was known as the “hospital that kindness built” due to the help of the Onekama community. A new addition was added in 1960. It closed in 1985. Memorial Drive, off of M-22, is named for the hospital that was located on that hill overlooking the east side of Portage Lake.

The Near & Farr Friends are asking any doctors, nurses, aides or office workers from the hospital to join Thursday and share memories, stories and pictures with those gathered.

The Onekama Guild was organized on Feb. 9, 1953. It was created to raise money for the hospital’s extras: beds and equipment. The guild members held rummage sales at a number of different buildings in town until they could purchase their present building in 1965. The Onekama Guild is located on Main Street at the corner of Portage. The guild got new signage on the building recently as it continues its work in the community from May to October.

Everything sold from the Guild building is donated to them by the community and all of those working there are volunteers. When Memorial Hospital closed, the Guild continued its work and donates the money raised to various charities; over 30 local agencies have benefited from their funds in the 33 years since the Memorial’s closing.

Near & Farr Friends meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and lectures. There is no charge to attend the presentation but donations are accepted to underwrite costs of hosting speakers. Onekama Township Hall is located at 5435 Main St. (M-22).

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.