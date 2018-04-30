PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee golf team wins meet, stakes place atop Lakes-8 standings

MUSKEGON — Manistee climbed into the thick of the Lakes-8 boys golf title race with its best outing of the year so far, winning the league Jamboree at University Park in Muskegon on Monday.

The Chippewas shot a 9-hole team score of 174, ahead of Ludington’s 178 and West Michigan Christian’s 183, creating a virtual tie between the three teams top the Lakes-8 standings.

Ludington clings to a 1-stroke lead over the Chippewas in the league title race, with WMC just a stroke behind Manistee.

The Chippewas posted the top two scores in the match. Ethan Anderson earned medalist honors with a score of 39 and Matthias Eriksson was the second-best individual on the day with a 40.

Rocco Staszczak shot a 46 and Jayden O’Hagen rounded out the scorers with a 49. Nevin Johnson shot 51 and Christian Long carded a 64.

“We were awesome,” Manistee head coach Mike Swanson said. “It was a shorter course, and a lot of them kept their driver in the bag and played irons. They played smart, and that was the difference for some of the players.”

Muskegon Catholic shot 229 and Orchard View posted a score of 234 on its home course.

Bear Lake softball steamrolls Baldwin

BALDWIN — Bear Lake remained undefeated in West Michigan D League softball, after hammering overmatched Baldwin in a doubleheader on Monday.

The Lakers won the first game 25-0 and the second 20-0 in the twinbill, which was rescheduled after being snowed out on April 9.

Bear Lake amassed 18 hits in the first game and 14 in the second, both of which were shortened to three innings by mercy rule.

Hayley May pitched the first game, giving up 1 hit, walking 3 and striking out 5.

At the plate May went 3-for-3 with a triple, 2 RBI and a stolen base, Shaely Waller went 3-for-4 with a triple, 4 runs scored and 2 stolen bases and Abby Cross went 3-for-4 with a double, 3 RBI and 4 runs scored.

Lili Brown pitched the three innings of the nightcap, allowing just 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out 5.

Cross went 3-for-3 in the second game, including a double and a home run, with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored. Alyssa Eisenlohr also went 3-for-3 with a home run, 4 RBI and 3 runs scored and Waller had two hits and scored 3 runs in the contest.

“We got everybody in, and we got home early,” Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller said. “It was a nice evening to play softball.”

Onekama baseball routs Mesick in NWC doubleheader

MESICK — Onekama baseball got back on the winning track with two big Northwest Conference wins at Mesick on Monday.

The Portagers routed the Bulldogs 17-2 in five innings in the first game and 12-0 in the second.

Jacob Mauntler had a monster day in the opener, hitting for the cycle, driving in 7 runs and scoring another in the contest.

Luke Mauntler and Austin Harper each went 3-for-4 for the Portagers, who scored 17 runs on 17 hits.

Jayden DeWitt gave up 3 runs, none of them earned, and struck out 7 in 4 innings of work.

DeWitt, Wade Sedlar and Jeremiah Torrey each drove in two runs, with Sedlar getting three hits and scoring twice for the Portagers. Johnny Neph had two hits, drove in a run and scored another in the nightcap.

Austin Harper picked up the win on the mound, giving up just 3 hits and striking out 6 in 5 innings pitched, to raise Onekama’s record to 3-3 on the year.

“We weren’t getting the wins last week, but I think the guys got better every game,” Onekama head coach John Neph said. “We played a lot beter tonight, and it was really great to see.”

Bobcat baseball splits with Falcons

PENTWATER — Brethren’s baseball team traveled to Pentwater for a key West Michigan D League doubleheader against one of its co-title favorites on Monday and came away with a split of two 1-run games, winning the first 1-0 and dropping the second 10-9.

Brethren scored the only run of the opener when Hunter Wojciechowski doubled, and Adrian Dean singled home pinch-runner Mason Stapley for the game-winning run. Those were the only two hits of the game for the Bobcats.

Jake Riggs out-dueled Pentwater’s Glenn Miller, pitching a complete-game 1-hitter, recording three strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Riggs went 4-for-4 at the plate, Gavin Asiala went 2-for-3, Skylar Wojciechowski was 2-for-4 for the Bobcats, who committed four errors in the game, which head coach Julie Riggs said was the difference in the game.

“Am I happy with a split? Absolutely not,” Riggs said. “We should have won that last game. We need to work on eliminating those errors.”

Brethren led 8-6 going into the sixth inning, but Pentwater scored four runs in the top half to take a 10-8 lead. Brethren pulled on back in the bottom half, but could not complete the comeback.

Brethren softball splits with Pentwater

PENTWATER — Brethren softball split a West Michigan D League doubleheader at Pentwater Monday, winning the first game 9-6 but dropping the nightcap 13-7.

Whitney Dean pitched a complete game in the opener, giving up 6 hits, 4 earned runs, walking 2 and striking out 2.

Dean contributed two hits at the plate, and Meggan Macurio had the only other.

The Bobcats’ team hitting slump continued, and mental errors, both in the field and on the basepaths cost them the sweep, according to head coach Scot Modjeski.

“We’re really struggling hitting the ball,” Modjeski said. “We hit well in the cage but when we get out on the field, we’re barely getting balls out of the infield. I don’t know what it is.”

Mariah Pringle started the second game, giving up 9 runs, only 3 of them earned, walked 6 and struck out one in 1-1/3 innings of work. Dean came on in relief, giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 4 in a game in which the Bobcats committed 5 errors.

Alexis Picard hit a double in the nightcap, Rhiannon Gillis had a hit, Pringle had one hit and scored a run and Macurio also had a hit and scored 2 runs.