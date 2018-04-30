Science Olympiad teams compete at state tournament

MANISTEE — All coaches will agree there is something to be learned from every competition a team takes part in during a season.

For the Manistee High School Chippewa and Manistee Catholic Central Junior High Science Olympiad teams that competed at the state finals on Saturday, that lesson was to learn what is needed to do to get to the next level. However, both coaching staffs from both schools were extremely proud of their team’s efforts and the progress they have made this year to win regional titles.

“We are so proud of their work this year,” said Manistee High School coach Kevin Postma. “We know that they have learned a lot and have tasted frustration and success. We are already talking about next year.”

Manistee Catholic Central Junior High coach Ed Kolanowski agreed.

“Science Olympiad competition is unique because it doesn’t distinguish as to school size or class,” said Kolanowski. “For a school our size MCC’s Junior High School students performed well at this year’s Region 3 tournament and state competition. Competition at the state level is inherently more advanced. I am very proud of the efforts of our students and their accomplishments.”

Kolanowski also pointed out that more than 400 schools take part in Science Olympiad in Michigan; it is a quite an accomplishment to make it to the state finals. He said Michigan Science Olympiad Board president Dr. Regina Zibuck summed up the 2018 competition very well.

“She said, ‘Science is about testing ideas, trying to come up with new solutions to perplexing problems. No matter what the outcome, all students are winners because of the knowledge they gained through preparation and participation in Science Olympiad,” he said.

Manistee High School finished in 32nd place out of the top 60 teams in the state.

Leading the way for Manistee was Eleanor Scarlatta and Kiera Raymond, who finished in 10th place. The Hovercraft team of Elliot Kamaloski and Mason Schaubroeck finished in 12th place, and the Forensics team of Liam Quinn and Maddie Verheek came in 17th place.

Other teams placing were 19th place effort of Roger Lind and Mason Schaubroeck in Optics and the 21st place Write It, Do It effort of Nicole Weaver and Ashley White.

The Manistee Catholic Central Junior High team were led by Mallory Meikle and Josie Ziehm, who teamed up for a 19th place effort in Roller Coaster.

“Mallory Meikle and Kyle McLinden did will in a new event called Potions and Poisons where they finished 32nd, and Kaylyn Johnson and Taryn Kempf also did will in a new event, Herpetology, where they placed 35th,” said Kolanowski.

Other Saber team members to place included at 39th place by Meikle and Ziehm in Microbe Mission while Ian Kamaloski and Adam Pierce were 40th in Hovercraft. Students with 42nd place efforts were Brendan McComb and Pierce (Rocks and Minerals), Kaya Watkins and Elena Pizana (Optics).

Mateo Barnett and Pierce were 43rd in Crime Buster, while Pizana and Meikle were 46th in Fast Facts, and Asheley VanAelst and Ziehm were 47th in Disease Detectives.