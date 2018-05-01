Brethren’s Mariah Pringle signs to play basketball at Muskegon Community College

BRETHREN — In her senior basketball season, Brethren’s Mariah Pringle tore through the West Michigan D League like a hot knife through butter.

Now she hopes to do the same to the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. Pringle signed a letter of intent to play for Muskegon Community College starting next season.

“I’m very excited,” Pringle said, immediately after signing her letter in front of a school assembly at Brethren on Tuesday. “It’s very exciting to move on to the next level.”

Pringle leaves the Bobcats having scored 1104 points in her varsity career, 463 of those in her senior year. She also pulled down 685 rebounds and blocked 352 shots, recording 34 double-doubles and 4 triple-doubles in her career.

She also leaves having earned what girls basketball coach Julie Riggs said was, as far as she knew, the only Associated Press first-team All-State honor in any sport in the school’s history.

As impressive as those numbers are, MCC head coach Amanda Parker said that Pringle’s work ethic was what caught her eye.

“She’s definitely a workhorse,” Parker said. “She can do so many different things on the floor, and we’re looking for her to continue to work hard for us. She comes from a great supporting cast, a great family, and those are the types of kids we’re looking for.”

What caught Pringle’s eye about MCC was its similarity of feel to Brethren, the same sort of “small school, big family” vibe with which she is so familiar.

“I got there and we were taking tours,” she said. “Just walking around, everyone looked very friendly. It was small, there wasn’t a ton of people there, so it just felt really welcoming.”

On the court, Pringle did it all for the Bobcats as a senior, playing all five positions on the court at one time or another.

But at the college level, Parker said that Pringle will be a post player for the Jayhawks.

“With her size and athletic ability, I think that will be best for her and our program,” Parker said. “She is a shot-blocker, she’s a great rebounder, and those are definitely things that we’ll look for our of her.

“We’re really excited to have her, and to see just how much more potential we can pull out of her.”