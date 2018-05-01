City OKs street work schedule, budget amendments

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council highlighted many changes to the 2018 Street Improvement Project schedule during its meeting on Tuesday night, projecting new streets that will soon take on heavy reconstruction.

City council members approved the 2018 schedule changes at a unanimous vote.

Jeff Mikula, Department of Public Works director, said under an Elmer’s contract, the following street segments were added to the contract: 11th Street (Center to Davis streets); 10th Street (Davis to Vine streets); Center Street (Ninth to 11th streets); Ford Street (Fifth Avenue to St. Mary’s Street); and First Street (Cypress to Division streets).

The current street budget, along with city surplus property sale proceeds, recently granted by council, are said to cover this cost.

Plans call for mill and fill paving, with a total estimated cost at $176,605 for construction and $22,100 for engineering. Mikula said these segments were moved forward in the Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) schedule, as 2019 was the original projected date for completion.

Mikula said, over the next year and a half, more than $2 million has been dedicated to street improvements. Mayor Jim Smith asked Mikula about the nature of these improvements plans.

“The $2 million is specifically for heavy reconstruction (work), which includes mill and fill, crush and shape, full reconstruction and the work for the Wet Weather Corrective Action Program,” Mikula said.

The work is expected to begin this month.

Also on Tuesday, council unanimously approved a 2017-18 budget amendment, to ensure that expenditures do not exceed budgeted amounts. The process for budget amendments was also altered recently, said Ed Bradford, chief financial officer, making it a more frequent and thorough procedure.

After the council meeting, a work session on the 2018-19 fiscal year budget was held, wrapping up final details before it’s approved this month.

Council also approved two applications to city boards and commissions on Tuesday. Council members approved the following applications: Kelly Tomaszewski and James Bond, both for the Housing Commission.

The following items were also unanimously approved on Tuesday by council:

• The annual Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on May 28, set at the corner of Division and River streets traveling west on River Street, north across the Maple Street Bridge and ending at the Veterans Memorial;

• A Manistee Lions Club annual white cane sale on May 4, which supports service projects in Manistee; and

• A request for the approval of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce’s 82nd Manistee National Forest Festival from June 29 through July 4. This year’s schedule was extended from last year. Further discussion will be held in the future on city related costs for the festival.

Mikula also gave a presentation on the DPW’s recent activities, as well. He said work was recently completed on First Street Beach, cleaning the area for residents to enjoy when the weather warms up; Fifth Avenue Beach should be completed soon.

City council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. on May 8 in the council chambers at City Hall, discussing a “We the People Action Network” resolution, Chamber proposal on economic development services and medical marijuana.