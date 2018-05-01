Home / Local News / Fairbanks honored by Michigan Association of School Boards

Fairbanks honored by Michigan Association of School Boards

BRETHREN — Kaleva Norman School District Board of Education member Kathy Fairbanks was recently honored by the Michigan Association of School Boards

with a Level 3 Award.

School board members are encouraged to take classes through the MASB that help prepare them for the task of serving on a school board.

Fairbanks was recently presented the award at the recent West Shore Area School Boards Association dinner that was held at West Shore Community College.

She has been a member of the Kaleva Norman Dickson Board of Education since May 2009.

Posted by Ken Grabowski

Ken is News Advocate’s education reporter. He coordinates coverage for all Manistee County schools and West Shore Community College. He can be reached by phone at (231) 398-3125 or by email at kgrabowski@pioneergroup.com.

