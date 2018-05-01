Fairbanks honored by Michigan Association of School Boards

BRETHREN — Kaleva Norman School District Board of Education member Kathy Fairbanks was recently honored by the Michigan Association of School Boards

with a Level 3 Award.

School board members are encouraged to take classes through the MASB that help prepare them for the task of serving on a school board.

Fairbanks was recently presented the award at the recent West Shore Area School Boards Association dinner that was held at West Shore Community College.

She has been a member of the Kaleva Norman Dickson Board of Education since May 2009.