Looking Back for May 2

40 YEARS AGO

“Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em” in council chambers

A move that would have banned smoking during meetings of the Manistee City Council in the council chambers at City Hall died for lack of a second at last night’s council meeting. Mayor Vickers Hansen brought up the proposal. He said there was “some conversation” following the last council meeting because of heavy smoke in the council chambers. “Some buildings in some communities do have restrictions on smoking during meetings,” Hansen said. Councilman David Skory, himself a smoker, said, “I can do without it for an hour and a half.” He noted there are no exhaust fans in the council chambers. After a little more discussion, Hansen declared the matter had died for lack of a second to Skory’s motion.

City won’t replace chief

Police Chief John Willet last night was officially named director of public safety for the City of Manistee with administrative duties over both the police and fire departments. The City Council created the position and City Manager Chester Glocheski named Willet to fill it. The council concurred in Willet’s appointment. Glocheski said the move was aimed at saving taxpayers money and still providing good services.

60 YEARS AGO

Cherry crop severely damaged

Cherry growers of Manistee County generally, with few exceptions, believe that severe damage has been done to the sour cherry crop by last week’s heavy frost. Temperatures reported as low as 19 degrees were recorded in some sections. Due to the warm weather which had prevailed earlier, the cherry buds were at their most susceptible stage of development.

80 YEARS AGO

Local boy wins trip to Washington, D.C.

Harold Schimpke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schimpke, a seventh grade student at Lincoln School, has been selected by the Automobile Club of Michigan as the representative of the Manistee Schools safety patriots to be given a three-day free trip to Washington, D.C. starting tomorrow. He will attend a patrol conference sponsored by the American Automobile Association at which groups from all over the United States will be present. The celebration will feature a parade on Saturday which will be witnessed by President Roosevelt and other government officials.

Envelopes to carry word of festival

The post office department in connection with Air Mail Week has given all offices permission to use a local cachet on air mail dispatched during that week. The publicity committee of the Manistee National Forest Festival, realizing the advertising value of this feature, will furnish a rubber stamp showing the festival insignia, a pine tree with the inscription, Manistee National Forest Festival, July 2, 3, and 4 and this impression will be stamped on all air mail leaving the Manistee office during the week of May 15 to 21.

