‘Love in the Yukon’ first lecture series topic

BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Historical Society will present this month’s Academy Lecture on May 10.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Mills Community House in Benzonia. Jim Ribby, a poet and philosopher, who will speak on “Love in the Yukon.”

Ribby will explore the relationships between men and women on the northern frontier in the late 1800s and early 1900s using poetry from the period. The humorous incidents as well as the tragedies will be presented. All will emphasize the importance of these relationships during the often harsh times of the turn of the last century. The listener will see the beauty of the rugged settings in which these events took place as well. The program contains many old favorites that will awaken memories of stories members of the audience were told when they were young.

Ribby, a retired State Parole Officer, has been performing poetry since 1994 in various venues, including schools, resorts and book stores. He is best known for his historical works. His presentations consist of poems, by various authors, tied together to tell a story, or to show various aspects of a particular theme. The presentations can best be described as a verbal a photo album.

He strives to keep his programs family friendly, thought provoking and fun. Even when the theme is serious he intersperses humorous pieces to provide a multi faceted look at the topic. He borrowed this idea from Shakespeare, who even in his most tragic works, interspersed comic elements to lighten the mood of the play from time to time.

This is the first of the summer series of lectures. Donations are appreciated.