Manistee girls tennis sweeps tri-meet in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The rebuilding of the Manistee girls tennis program took a step forward Monday, when the Chippewas traveled to Traverse City for a tri-meet with the JV teams of Traverse City Central and Traverse City St. Francis.

Playing those schools’ varsity teams would have been of little value, given that both are perennial state powers. Central finished fifth in the state last year in Division 2, and St. Francis placed 16th in Division 4, a down year for a program that finished in the top three for four years straight before that.

Manistee defeated Central’s JV team 6-2 and shut out St. Francis 8-0.

Katie Huber impressed in first singles, winning her match against Central 6-2, 6-1 and St. Francis 6-0, 6-3.

Jaelyn Thomas breezed through her second single opponent from Central 6-1, 6-2, and had to fend off a tougher challenge from St. Francis before winning 7-5, 6-2.

Third singles Maddy Tabaczka won both of her matches by the identical score of 6-1, 6-0.

Haley Harland’s opponent from Central retired in the second set after Harland won the first 6-4, and then Harland downed St. Francis 6-3, 6-1.

On the doubles side, Manistee’s top team of Alice Fink-Jensen and Lauren Mikolajczak fought off a stiff challenge from Central before prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8), but then breezed past St. Francis 6-0, 6-0.

Second doubles Trinity Herbert and Kellie Raczkowski defeated Central and St. Francis by scores of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2, respectively, Breanna Alexander and Emily Krolczyk fell to Central 2-6, 5-7 in third doubles before rebounding for a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) win over St. Francis and Ava Bladzik & Camilla Rannisi lost 5-7, 5-7 to Central and won their match against St. Francis by forfeit.

“We were fortunate to play the JV teams of these two powerhouse schools, in terms of tennis, which helped level the playing field,” said Manistee head coach Vicki Sheffield. “The girls are hitting the ball well, moving their feet more and mixing up their shots, getting us the results we’ve been working for.”