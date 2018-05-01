The opportunity for a great education is possible in Manistee

Validate: to grant official sanction to by marking, to support or corroborate on a sound or authoritative basis, to recognize, establish, or illustrate the worthiness or legitimacy.

If anyone wanted to validate the fact that children in Manistee County are being given the opportunity to gain a first rate education then all they should have done is read the last two weeks of the Manistee News Advocate. It was filled with stories that more than proved that point.

Doubt me?

Well let’s take a look. First off we have the Manistee Catholic Central team finishing third in the state at the Class C/DQuiz Bowl finals, Manistee High School finishing fifth in Class B and Brethren High School also competing at the state finals. When you consider all the 600 plus school districts in the state, and we had three of them in the finals and two of them in the them finishing in the top five — that not only validates it speaks volumes.

Take a bow coaches Kate Thomson, Polly Schlaff, Julie Riggs and Jason Allen; you have every right to be proud. But so do all the teachers at your respective schools because they are the ones who helped prepare these students for these types of competition with what they learn on a daily basis in the classroom.

But wait there is much more.

Toss on top of that the fact that both Brethren and Manistee Catholic Central Quiz Bowl teams went to the National Tournament in Chicago and it adds another validation stamp to that passport that students are given the opportunity to get a good education in this county.

Still doubting me?

Well how about the fact that the Manistee High School and Manistee Catholic Central Junior High Science Olympiad teams both put to use the science knowledge they have garnered in the classrooms at those respective schools to win regional titles? They were among the elite that moved on to the state tournament that began with more that 400 teams at the start of the competition.

Again, kudos to coaches Ed Kolanowski, Kevin Postma and Bridget Warnke for what they did for these kids — both as educators in what they taught them in the classroom and as coaches for what they did to inspire them. Isn’t that what education is all about?

Not impressed yet?

Well how about Manistee High School’s Forensics team placing fifth in the state tying the school’s best ever finish at the state tournament? Again a credit to coaches Eric Thuemmel, Bree Miller, Kirsten Bish and Sharon Gates who donated countless hours of their time and enduring long bus rides to give these kids the chance to show educational skills at competition.

Job well done guys.

There also was a story on how Onekama Consolidated Schools are excelling above and beyond belief in dual enrollment classes at West Shore Community College earning them lots of college credits before they ever step a foot on a college campus as true college student.

The fact that 30 plus juniors and seniors can be doing that from a small school of only 425 total students is pretty exemplary, but more importantly it speaks volumes on the education they are receiving that gives them the skills to be able to tackle those college classes while still high school students. That comes strictly from the educational foundation they receive at the school.

Not buying it yet?

Then what about the story on what science teacher John Prokes did at Bear Lake Schools. He so ignited a desire to learn about the impact of plastics on the shoreline environment that more than 20 of his students came out on a Sunday to walk 30 miles of Michigan shoreline near Sleeping Bear Dunes to do a study.

Not only is that inspiring to see kids wanting to learn on their own time, but it shows the high level of studies they are doing in getting a quality education.

Toss on top of that the story about how Trinity Lutheran School students held a fair that showed off science, music, writing and art skills well beyond their grade level. Equally impressive was the CASMAN Academy students raising up their test scores through the dedicated efforts of them and creative teachers.

And want to hear more?

What about the story on former Manistee High School student Haley Maser who is a biochemistry major at Central Michigan University who recently did a senior study that will be permanently displayed at the Dow Science Building on campus.

Where do you think she got the foundation for that or the one that Brethren High School graduate John Schaefer got that now helps him attend Harvard University?

That is just two weeks worth of stories. Multiply that over an entire school year and it shows there is an opportunity to get a good education in Manistee County.

If you notice the key words in all of these examples was “the opportunity to get a good education,” but some choose not to take it and that isn’t the blame of the teachers, administrators or the school. That is where parents have to step up to the plate to encourage and work with their children when they are not in school to make sure they strive to get the most out of their education.

The odds are good that those who do are the ones you will be reading about itright here in this newspaper long after when I…see you next Wednesday.