PREP ROUNDUP: MHS track teams thump OV, Heights in double-dual

MUSKEGON — Manistee’s track teams stayed in the hunt for conference titles at the Lakes-8 double-dual meet at Orchard View on Tuesday.

Both the Chippewa boys and girls won both legs of the meet, against Orchard View and Muskegon Heights.

The boys defeated Orchard View 79-57 and Heights 110-21, while the girls crushed OV 112-13 and Heights 110-15.

“We kind of trained through this meet because we knew we had bigger numbers than our competition today, so some of our times weren’t as fast as they could be,” Manistee co-head coach Eric Thuemmel said. “But we’re focused on our conference meet coming up next Friday.”

Manistee’s boys finished first overall in nine events, led by Anselmo Sarabia, who brought home first-place points in three different events.

Individually, Sarabia won the 800- and 1600-meter runs with times of 2:07.06 and 4:46.8, respectively, and helped the 1600-meter relay to the win in that event. Sarabia, along with Jesus Reyna-Cruz, Jacob Gustad and Blake Mikula posted a time of 3:50.20.

Campbell Kolk also won three events, clearing 5’8” in the high jump, 10’6” in the pole vault and helping the 800-meter relay to a time of 1:37.98, along with Mikula, Bryson Jensen and Trevor Johns.

Elliott Kamaloski won the 3200-meter run in 11:39.82, Anthony Lind took first in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.81 and Noah Owans won the long jump with a personal-best leap of 19’0”.

On the girls side, Manistee won 12 events, including all four relays.

Kaya Long ran in three of those winning relays, the 400- (with Sydney Williams, Lily Lester and Taylor Williams), 800- (with Erin Dorn, Lily Lester and Taylor Williams), and 1600-meter (with Olivia Holtgren, Paris Reeser and Taylor Murray) relays that posted times of 57.06, 1:55.05 and 4:59.93, respectively.

Noelle Fink took first-place points in all four events she entered, winning the 1600-meter run in 6:25.35, the 3200 in 14:20.14 and the high jump, clearing 4’5” individually, and as part of the 3200-meter relay team with Holtgren, Sara Thompson and Kendahl Wright that won that race with a time of 11:53.41.

“I’m impressed with all of the hand-offs in the relay teams, it’s the difference the warm weather makes,” co-head coach Hilary Edmondson said. “Kids are more relaxed and less tight.”

Individually, Dorn won the 400-meter dash in 1:12.12, Holtgren won the 800-meter run in 2:48.29, and Morgan Ju won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.48.

Sisters Tegan and Logan Wayward finished 1-2 in both the shot put and the discus at the meet, with Tegan posting throws of 35’1.5” and 106’11”, respectively.

Next up is a trip to Traverse City for the Kenn Bell Invitational meet on Friday, May 4.

Brethren soccer holds Clare, 0-0

CLARE — Brethren girls soccer picked up the third tie in its five games played so far in 2018, 0-0 at Clare Tuesday night.

Bobcat goalkeeper Kennadey Smith made 14 saves in the game, which gave the team a 0-2-3 record for the year.

Brethren head coach Krystal Magee said that she was happy with the result, and her team’s play.

“The girls played really, really well,” Magee said. “Overall, everybody played well. Every game, we’re getting stronger and the girls are really stepping up.”

The Bobcats return home on Thursday, May 3 when they host Big Rapids Crossroads under the lights, kickoff at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake softball sweeps Benzie JV

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake stretched its softball winning streak to nine games after downing Benzie Central’s JV team in a doubleheader, 4-0 and 10-8 on Tuesday.

Hayley May pitched the opener, giving up just 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out 11 in the complete-game shutout.

The Lakers scored their four runs on just two hits, both by Alyssa Eisenlohr, who drove in 2 runs and stole 2 bases.

Shaely Waller started in the circle for Bear Lake, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing 1 hit, 1 earned run and striking out 5 but walking 9 Huskies before May came on in relief.

At the plate, Eisenlohr went 2-for-3 with a double, 2 RBI and 1 run scored, Kaitlynn Omar went 1-for-2 with 2 runs scored and a stolen base, Abby Newsom had a hit, an RBI and a stolen base in 3 trips.

“We’re playing better in the field,” Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller said. “We’re talking more. We’re still making a few mental mistakes here and there, but we’re getting there. We just need to continue playing games and seeing game situations to find out where we are.”

Saber baseball swept by Crossroads

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central fell to 0-6 for the 2018 baseball season after dropping two West Michigan D League games to Big Rapids Crossroads at Rietz Park on Tuesday.

The Cougars downed the Sabers by scores of 10-5 and 13-8.

MCC head coach Blaise LaPrad said that his team is agonizingly close to picking up its first win.

“We’ve had a couple of bad innings, one bad inning in the first game and one bad inning in the second game,” LaPrad said. “That kind of did us in.”

The first bad inning was the first one of the doubleheader, in which the Sabers gave up 4 runs and never recovered.

MCC led the nightcap 8-4 going into the bottom of the fifth, but allowed 9 runs in that frame.

“It’s very frustrating because I think we’re getting to the point where are bast are somewhat coming alive,” LaPrad said. “It’s just a matter of making the plays in the field that we need to make.”

Blake Johnson pitched the first game, giving up 4 earned runs and striking out 8 in 5 2/3 innings before coming out due to pitch count. Johnson caught the second game, and threw out two Crossroads runners attempting to steal.

Johnson went 2-for-3 and Mateo Barnett, Nolan Fortier, Barry Seymour, Adam Pierce and Joe Buswinka each had one hit in the opener for the Sabers.

Fortier started the nightcap on the mound, going 5 innings giving up 7 earned runs.

Justin Kuenzer and Sean Dougherty each went 2-for-3 in the second game, Buswinka and Barnett each went 2-for-4 and Johnson, Pierce and Andrea Marconi each had a hit.