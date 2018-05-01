SCORE workshop covers business plans May 8

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s award-winning SCORE chapter announces a free workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The workshop, “What Lenders Look for in a Business Plan,” will be held in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Ave.

Anyone in the planning stages to start a business who will be approaching lenders for a loan should attend this workshop.

What attendees will learn:

• What segments of a business plan lenders look at the most; and

• Where to concentrate efforts to make a perspective lender sit up and notice you;

Who should attend:

•Anyone thinking of starting a business and in need of financing from traditional source such as a bank or credit union.

SCORE workshops fill up fast and space is limited; register at upnorthscore.com.

SCORE Traverse City is a group of over 45 successful business mentors who volunteer their time to support and grow small businesses in northern Michigan.