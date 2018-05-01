A whole lot of wool: Children’s farm hosts sheep shearing demonstration

FREE SOIL — The timing couldn’t be better for Ewe Who to shed some serious wool, as the first day of May brought the warmest weather in months to the area.

The 9-year-old sheep was once again the star of the show Tuesday at the annual sheep shearing demonstration at the Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm in Free Soil.

Nancy Supran, founder of the Children’s Farm, said inviting the public to the shearing — namely those with special needs, children and senior citizens — has become tradition at the farm.

Ewe Who’s shearing, like most of the farming on Circle Rocking S, is done by Don Schwass.

Sheep are typically sheared once a year, often times in the spring. A sheep Ewe Who’s size, Supran said, could lose 10 pounds of wool or more in the shearing process.

For more than 20 years, the Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has provided touch therapy free of charge to people with disabilities. The nonprofit organization has created a safe haven where more than 3,000 people from all walks of life visit every year through various events.