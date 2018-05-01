WSCC commencement set for Friday

SCOTVILLE — A full recreational center full of people and the sound of bagpipes in the air can mean only one thing, and that is commencement ceremonies at West Shore Community College.

At 7 p.m. on Friday WSCC students will be receiving diplomas and certificates at the 48th commencement ceremony in the college’s Recreation Center Arena.

“There will be 155 graduates who are earning 172 degrees and certificates,” said Ward. “One student will be earning three degrees, while 15 others will be earning two degrees.”

The night will be filled with excitement as the WSCC Wind Symphony, under the direction of professor of music Ted Malt, will entertain guests prior to the ceremony. The wind symphony will follow the Grand Traverse Bag and Pipes introduction with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates enter the arena.

Also expected to perform the national anthem will be the WSCC Gold Coast Chorale.

Speakers that will address the graduates and the crowd during the ceremony are WSCC president Scott Ward, WSCC board chair Bruce Smith and Student Senate president Ana Figueroa.

Also expected to address those attending commencement will be professor Steven Deller, who will deliver the faculty address.

Every year during the ceremony, the college honors one of its own with the Alumni Achievement Award. This year that honor will be going to James Barker who is president of Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

Barker is a member of the alumni association and the first alumnus to serve on the WSCC Board of Trustees. He has served on the WSCC board since being appointed in December 2015 and was elected to a full term in 2016.

He received an associate of nursing degree from WSCC in 1993 and followed that up with a bachelor’s degree in business management and master’s degree in business administration from Letourneau University in Texas.

Barker commented, “I owe my entire career to West Shore and I am honored to be selected to receive this honor.”

This year the invocation and benediction will be given by the Rev. Dennis B. Bromley of the United Methodist Church of Ludington.

The West Shore graduation will be the first of many graduation and Baccalaureate services taking place throughout Manistee County over the next several weeks.

Onekama Consolidated Schools will start things off with a 2 p.m. Sunday graduation at the school on May 20. They will be holding Baccalaureate at 7:30 p.m.on May 16 at the school.

CASMAN Academy graduates will be presented their diplomas at 6 p.m. on May 24 at the Ramsdell Theatre.

On May 25 three schools will be holding their commencement ceremonies beginning with a 6 p.m. ceremony at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools. They will be not be having a Baccalaureate service.

That same May 25 evening Manistee Catholic Central has a 7 p.m. graduation ceremony at the school. Students will be taking part in Baccalaureate services beginning at 5:30 p.m. on May 22 at the St. Joseph Church.

Students from Bear Lake Schools will also be receiving diplomas at 7 p.m. on May 25 in the school gymnasium. Baccalaureate services will be held at 7 p.m. on May 22 at the Bear Lake United Methodist Church.

Manistee High School will follow at 7 p.m. on May 26 at the school gymnasium. Baccalaureate services will be on May 23 at St. Joseph Church, but the time has not been finalized yet.