Air Force musicians to perform at Ramsdell

MANISTEE — The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds will present a concert at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, at 7:30 p.m. on June 7. Admission to the concert is free and tickets are not required.

Presented in partnership with the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, this is a family-friendly, all-ages event.

The Midwest Winds woodwind quintet is an ambassador of the Air Force Band of Mid-America, providing a highly professional product to communicate esprit de corps and render honor to our Airmen and country. The group offers a wide range of musical literature from classical and contemporary music to marches and patriotic crowd pleasers to light popular music.

Small ensembles may be available for performances and interviews. Please contact (618) 229-8133 or email chantelle.friedman@us.af.mil to make arrangements.