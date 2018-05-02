Gov. Snyder proclaims May workplace falls awareness month

LANSING — Gov. Rick Snyder has declared the month of May as Workplace Falls Awareness Month, urging Michiganders to use caution and safety measures when working at higher elevations.

While falls have historically been the leading cause of death in the construction industry – both in Michigan and the nation – 2017 marked an increase in fall-related fatalities among roofers as investigated by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).

“Workplace falls and fall-related deaths can be prevented,” said Snyder. “Employers who develop a culture of safety through an effective safety and health management system, help ensure that every Michigan worker goes home unharmed at the end of the day.”

To help prevent fall-related injuries and fatalities in the workplace, MIOSHA is continuing into its second year, a comprehensive fall prevention public service campaign and website at www.michigan.gov/stopfalls, which includes, fact sheets, standards, public service announcements, videos and other informational resources.

MIOSHA has put an emphasis on connecting with employer and employee groups, to raise awareness about fall hazards to ensure that employers provide and enforce proper safety standards for their employees.

“Our number one priority again this year is to stop falls and save lives,” said MIOSHA director Bart Pickelman. “While the overall number of MIOSHA-covered worker fatalities declined last year, along with a decline in fatalities due to falls in general, falls related to roofing activities doubled in 2017.

“We urge employers, employees and all Michiganders to utilize MIOSHA’s safety resources. We need everyone’s help to prevent falls and protect our workers.”

To prevent employees from being injured from falls, employers must:

• Plan ahead to identify fall hazards on the job and how to prevent them;

• Provide employees with the appropriate equipment to eliminate the fall hazards;

• Train employees on the fall hazards and the proper use of equipment and safeguards; and

• Guard floor openings and unprotected floor edges to prevent falls to lower levels.

MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Division is available at no cost to help employers develop a safety and health program and comply with current MIOSHA regulations. Employers can contact CET at (517) 284-7720 for a free evaluation of their job-site. The best time to take advantage of these free services is before an accident happens.