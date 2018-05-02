Local efforts battle invasive garlic mustard

MANISTEE COUNTY — Invading the northwest lower Michigan natural areas, garlic mustard has been taking over forests and gardens for years, causing a plethora of issues for native species.

Each spring, Susan Spencer, Manistee Conservation District (MCD) administrator, said the MCD receives calls from residents about the invasive plant, asking where to dispose of it when pulled from backyards, gardens, forests and even roadsides.

With that, the MCD will join Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties in a mission to properly dispose of this plant, as each county will hold garlic mustard dumpsters in various locations.

“The MCD has had many calls in previous years asking if we collected garlic mustard, and we’ve had to turn people away,” said Spencer. “This year, however, we jumped at the opportunity to be able to provide a true service for garlic mustard disposal.”

The MCD will host a dumpster at its site — located at 8840 Chippewa Highway in Bear Lake — during the months of May and June. Spencer said the dumpster should be available to the public by Saturday.

“Each year, conscientious residents remove garlic mustard from their lawns, forest under-stories and other areas, only to be left wondering how to best dispose of this highly invasive species,” said Spencer. “The months of May and June comprise the time-frame when garlic mustard is most likely to spread.”

This project is made possible through a partnership between the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species

Network (ISN) and Manistee Conservation District, as well as Benzie, Leelanau, and Grand Traverse counties.

ISN was awarded funds through a grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — administered by the U.S. Forest Service — to off-set costs for the local organizations.

Rebecca Koteskey, communications specialist with ISN and the Grand Traverse Conservation District, said there is at least one dumpster in each county of the ISN service area.

“Garlic mustard is common in the area. It crowds out native wildflowers, like trillium and prevents the growth of forest tree seedlings,” said Koteskey. “It is one of ISN’s focus-four invasive species.”

Garlic mustard hails from Europe, and is now found in regions where wild plants frequently grow in northwestern Michigan. The invasive plant is known as an “allelopathic species,” as it sends chemicals into the soil, preventing native plants from growing nearby.

As a result, garlic mustard grows in large quantities, and most animals do not find it appetizing.

Luckily, the plant is not difficult to pull from the ground, but many residents are not sure what to do afterward.

“Hand-pulling garlic mustard in small and moderately sized populations is a great control method,” said Koteskey. “It is important to remember to ‘play, clean, go,’ (with) clean shoes, pants cuffs, pockets, equipment and pets after walking or working in an infested area. Seeds are small and black, and can easily hide in shoe and tire treads.”

Garlic mustard seeds remain viable in the soil for up to seven or more years, as well.

“Plants should be bagged separately and sent to a landfill, or placed in a designated disposal dumpster,” said Koteskey. “Garlic mustard should never be composted. Seeds will survive the process and sprout in place, or be spread with the compost.”

Residents disposing of garlic mustard plants at the MCD should follow a few guidelines, said Spencer.

“Garlic mustard must be contained in securely closed plastic bags,” she said. “The dumpster will be clearly labeled and will be placed on the left-hand side of the driveway into the district property.”

When dropping off bagged garlic mustard, Spencer said signs placed on dumpsters will request residents answer a short survey about the garlic mustard disposal.

“There will also be a QR-code or phone number to call and a survey to fill out on the garlic mustard being disposed of,” Spencer said. “Residents can link to a brief survey, using the code, to provide information about the amount of garlic mustard being disposed of, the area covered when collecting the plants and other information that will be helpful in identifying areas of infestation in future years.”

Other opportunities to help stop the spread of garlic mustard will be held this month in Manistee County, searching for volunteers.

ISN will host a garlic mustard “Workbee” from 9 a.m. to noon on May 18, located at the Magoon Creek Natural Area (south of Manistee on Red Apple Road). Volunteers work in two hour shifts, pulling the invasive plant; lunch is provided, but volunteers should bring water and gloves.

Also, at 9:30 a.m. on May 12, a garlic mustard pull will be held at Douglas Park First Street Beach, behind the Lake Shore Motel in the wooded area, hosted in part by Jen Teller, an Adopt-A-Park volunteer.

“We know how invasive garlic mustard is,” said Teller. “We did one last year, and need volunteers this year. We ask people to wear long pants and bring gloves, plastic bags, and water to drink.”