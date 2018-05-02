Looking Back for May 3

40 YEARS AGO

Radtke speaks

Norbert Radtke, former superintendent of Manistee schools, was the principal speaker last night during a dinner party commemorating the retirement of $896,000 worth of school bonds issued 16 years ago and used to build Madison School, double the size of Kennedy and build additions to Washington and Jefferson. Approximately 85 people were present at the party which took place at Kennedy Elementary School in Parkdale.

The crackdown

Law enforcement agencies in Manistee County will begin to crack down on the sale and use of fireworks. Enforcement of the law had been placed in limbo for a time because of confusion surrounding an apparent conflict between state law and a federal statute involving the sale of fireworks.

60 YEARS AGO

Olsen is winner

The VFW Auxiliary announces the winners of the essay contest. With approximately 35 essays written on the theme “America’s Future is up to Youth,” Kenneth Olsen’s was chosen as first. Second and third awards will be presented to Richard Werle and Mary Jo Gabel, respectively.

80 YEARS AGO

Many present at 4-H Club event

More than 300 members, parents, leaders and friends attended the annual 4-H clubs Achievement Day here Saturday which was held in the high school and at which 297 articles were exhibited by the clothing club in which 100 members finished and 165 articles exhibited by the handicraft club in which 53 finished.

Opening day fishing poor

Disappointed trout fishermen today surveyed the results of opening day and Sunday fishing on local streams and hoped that their later efforts will be more productive. Generally catches were small, with a limit take of 15 being the exception rather than the rule.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum