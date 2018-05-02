MCC boys win Brethren track jamboree

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

BRETHREN — Manistee Catholic Central’s boys team won the WMD Jamboree hosted by Brethren Wednesday. The Saber boys scored 137 points, 15 more than second-place Walkerville.

Brethren’s boys team took third with 107.5 points. The Bobcat girls took fourth with 114 points, 29 points behind first-place Mason County Eastern, while the MCC girls took sixth with 22 points.

Pentwater, Baldwin and Big Rapids Crossroads Academy also participated in the meet.

The win is the second conference victory in a row for the MCC boys, who netted a victory last week in Big Rapids.

“I think we’re the second-smallest team from the smallest school and we won two in a row,” said MCC track coach Gabe Wise. “That’s an indication of how hard these ten student-athletes work and how much will and drive they have to achieve and succeed on the track.”

Sabers Andrea Marconi and Mateo Barnett finished second and third in the 200-meter dash, with times of 25.23 and 25.75, respectively.

Marconi and Justin Stickney finished second and third in the 400-meter dash, with times of 56.12 and 59.58, respectively.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Mason Callesen and Joseph Buswinka finished first and second, with times of 18.94 and 19.71, respectively. Callesen took the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.97.

The team of Keeton Capling, Buswinka, Eric Stickney and Callesen took second in the 4×100-meter relay, while Barnett, Justin Stickney, Marconi and Callesen won the 4×200-meter relay with times of 49.22 and 1:41.30, respectively.

Eric Stickney took second in the shot put with a throw of 40’6.5” and won the discus with a throw of 117’3”.

With the young track program’s second-ever conference win, the Manistee Catholic boys team has clinched at least a share of the WMD Championship.

“Our sights are set on going out and winning (the WMD Championship) outright, at this point,” Wise said. “We know we have the athletes. We know we have the ability, so we’re going to go and chase it next Wednesday and see what happens.”

For the Brethren boys, the team of Logan Tighe, Diego Peterson, Gavin Asiala and Jake Riggs won the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 48.99. Asiala, Troy Macurio, Hunter Guminey and Riggs took second in the 4×200 with a time of 1:45 and Nick Kemler, Peterson, Riggs and Tighe won the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4:02.90.

“We had PRs straight across the board today,” said Brethren boys coach Kyle Griffin. “We still needed that much more. When you PR straight across and you still can’t win the meet, there’s nothing you can do about it. You can’t get mad at them for not PRing more.”

Tighe took first in the high jump with a 5’8” leap.

This meet has essentially put a second consecutive conference title out of reach for the Bobcats, but Griffin sees a silver lining.

“A second conference title would’ve been really nice, but it’ll be nice to see some of those guys be able to get out there and let themselves hang loose and see what happens,” he said.

On the girls’ side for the Brethren, Alandria Agster took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.32. Alexis Tracy took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:19.10 and won the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:45.00.

“We got some young girls that are learning and some other ones that play other sports so it makes it difficult,” said Brethren girls coach Jason Kemler. “We had a couple girls that did pretty good so it makes it nice.”

The Bobcat girls had a strong showing in the relay events, with the team of Emily Agster, Megan Cordes, Keisha Picklesimer and Meggan Macurio winning the 4×100 relay with a time of 56.90. Cordes, Whitney Dean, Meggan Macurio and Eleni Guenther won the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 2:06.50.

Alandria Agster, Emily Agster, Tracy and Summer Young took second in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 13:22.00.

“We have a meet on Friday and it’s going to be a pretty big meet,” Kemler said. “There are like 11 teams coming. Most of them are going to be schools that are within our region, so it’s going to be a good test for some of these girls to see where they stand.”