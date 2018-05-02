PREP ROUNDUP: MHS girls soccer falls at Muskegon Catholic, 4-2

MUSKEGON — Manistee saw its 3-game girls soccer winning streak snapped with a 4-2 loss at Muskegon Catholic on Wednesday.

Makayla Alcayde scored both goals for the Chippewas (3-2 overall, 1-2 Lakes-8), who lost to the Crusaders by scores of 8-0 and 9-1 last season.

Alcayde tied the game 1-1 with her first goal halfway through the first half, assisted by Tatum Liston, but Muskegon Catholic responded with three more goals before the break to take a 4-1 halftime lead.

The Chippewas shut out the Crusaders in the second half, and Alcayde scored her second on a penalty kick to make the final score 4-2.

Despite the loss, Manistee head coach Jaclyn Trahan said that she liked what she saw from her team.

“We were getting beat on the outside,” Trahan said. “We talked about it at halftime, we needed to clean that up, and we did. We had some miscommunication on some of the goals, so that’s something that we can clean up.

“The girls were mercied by this team last year, so to show this much improvement, and to shut them down in the second half, the girls are really proud and I’m proud of them too.”

Manistee softball swept at Orchard View

MUSKEGON — Manistee fell to 3-8 overall and 0-2 in Lakes-8 softball play after losing twice at Orchard View on Wednesday.

The Chippewas fell 18-3 in three innings in the opener and 12-0 in five innings in the nightcap.

Orchard View scored early and often, starting with a 7-run first inning and cruised from there.

To add injury to insult, Manistee pitcher Emma Witkowski was hit by a line drive in her pitching hand and knocked out of the game in the second inning. Sara Thompson came on in relief and pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.

Madison Miller, Erin Vander Weele, Erin Dorn, Sara Schafer each had a hit in the game for the Chippewas.

Witkowski came back in to pitch the nightcap and pitched a complete game, striking out 3, walking none, but giving up 18 hits.

Miller and freshman callup Taylor Murray got the only two Manistee hits in the game.

Manistee head coach Ross Vander Weele said that, while Orchard View is a quality team, his team could have played much better.

“We had lots and lots and lots of mental and physical errors,” Vander Weele said. “Balls that would normally have been played were not. We should have been much more competitive than we were.”

Manistee girls tennis downs WMC 7-1

MUSKEGON — Manistee improved to 1-1 in Lakes-8 girls tennis play with a 7-1 win at Muskegon West Michigan Christian on Wednesday.

Katie Huber split the first two sets in her first singles match 6-7 (2-7), 6-1 before her opponent retired due to injury with Huber leading 3-1 in the third set.

Jaelyn Thomas won in second singles 7-5, 6-3, Maddy Tabaczka breezed in third singles 6-1, 6-1 and fourth singles Haley Harland rebounded after dropping the first set 6-7 (3-7) to take the last two 6-1, 6-0.

On the doubles side, Alice Fink-Jensen and Lauren Mikolajczak won the top flight 6-1, 6-3, second doubles Trinity Herbert and Kellie Raczkowski won 6-3, 6-2, Breanna Alexander and Camilla Rannisi took third doubles 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 and Ava Bladzik and Emily Krolczyk put up a fight in fourth doubles before falling 2-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Onekama girls 2nd, boys 3rd in NWC Quad meet

BENZONIA — Onekama traveled to Benzie Central for a Northwest Conference quad track meet on Wednesday, and acquitted themselves well, placing second inthe girls meet and third in the boys.

The Portager girls finished with 40 points, well behind Class B powerhouse Benzie Central’s 134, and ahead of Class C Maple City Glen Lake and Mesick.

Onekama’s boys amassed 50 points, behind Glen Lake (72.5) and Benzie (69.5).

Emilee MacPherson and Mariah McLouth finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, with MacPherson’s winning time of 13.68. The pair also finished 3-4 in the 200-meter dash and helped two relay teams to second-place finishes.

Emily Belinsky won the 100-meter hurdles for Onekama, with a time of 17.42, and Colleen McCarthy brought home third-place points in that event.

Ella Acton placed second in the 400-meter run in 1:10.58, and Onekama took second place in three of the four relay races.

MacPherson, McLouth, Belinsky and Yuki Babinec combined for a second-best time of 54.90 in the 400-meter relay, and 1:57.58 in the 800. Babinec, Elizabeth Belinsky, Elizabeth Domres and Faith Corey brought home second-place points in the 3200-meter relay in 11:25.13.

On the boys side, Onekama won three events, led by a sweep of the top three places in the high jump. Gary McBride won that event, clearing the bar at 6’00”, with Kaiden Hejl and Taylor Bennett each clearing 5’10”.

Hejl won the 800-meter run with time of 2:12.49 and Zach Belinsky won the shot put with a throw of 43’9”.

The Portagers’ 3200-meter relay team of McBride, Hejl, Lane Lee and Jeremiah Torrey won that event with a time of 9:00.89.