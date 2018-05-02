Ramsdell announces summer ticket sales

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) is excited to present a unique line up of quality performances in Manistee from June to September. Tickets will go on sale on May 7 to the public.

The RRCA’s summer shows offer a variety of genres, from classical music, to rock n’ roll, to Broadway and theatre, to contemporary percussion music. Our highlights include The Brandenburg Festival at 6 p.m. on June 9, The Accidentals at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, and Emmy-Award Winning actor Ed Asner at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Visit the RRCA website at www.RamdsellTheatre.org for more information on the upcoming season.

According to the RRCA, their audiences love coming to the Ramsdell for shows. Many have commented after shows on the “wonderful ushers and helpful people assisting.”

If you haven’t been, you must see a performance this summer, said the RRCA board. Join the Ramsdell this summer for an enjoyable and memorable experience.

All tickets can be purchased through MyNorthTickets.com or by calling (800) 836-0717. Visit the Ramsdell by entering through the First Street door entrance, during business hours, and buy tickets in person.

Business hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call (231) 398-9770.