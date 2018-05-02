On the road again: Street repair projects start up in Manistee

MANISTEE — It’s that time of the year again.

Road closures, detours, traffic flow changes and lane closures are planned around Manistee for local street work projects, which started on Wednesday morning.

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Department of Public Works (DPW) director, said the construction of a sewer replacement project on 12th and Kosciusko streets began on Wednesday, as well, with a completion date set sometime in June.

Elmer’s is contracted to aid the city with street work.

“In the upcoming 17 months, contractors for street paving has been putting up signs around town,” said Mikula. “They are planning to have a milling machine in town and start on 12th and Kosciusko streets, and move to the other contracted streets.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation lifted the annual weight restrictions on State Trunklines in Manistee County on Monday. Mikula said this allowed contractors to mobilize equipment into the city.

As part of the Transportation Improvement Plan, many local streets were previously reviewed based on need for repairs. The annual “State of the Streets” report found that 44 percent of the streets are rated in poor condition, 44 percent are in good condition and 12 percent are rated in fair condition.

For the fiscal year 2018-19, a total of $1,907,700 was proposed to be distributed toward street work in the city. Mikula said the increase in funds were instrumental in providing additional repairs that were needed in the city.

“For the next couple of months there will be quite a bit of paving in town,” said Mikula. “If you stretch the schedule out and look at what we have planned in our Transportation Improvement Plan, there’s over $2 million allocated toward street improvements for the next year and a half. (This) is all heavy reconstruction.”

For 2018, “mill and fill” projects are planned on Birch Street, Seventh Street, Lexington Street, Sixth Avenue and Short Street. A “crush and shape” project is projected for Ninth Street.

Recently, city council approved additional streets to be added to the agenda, using money from the sale of city owned property.

Added streets include 11th Street (Center to Davis streets); 10th Street (Davis to Vine streets); Center Street (Ninth to 11th streets); Ford Street (Fifth Avenue to St. Mary’s Street); and First Street (Cypress to Division streets).

“There will be some traffic delays, but all of the streets will be closed to ‘thru-traffic’ as the contractors are working — they can access their driveways,” said Mikula.