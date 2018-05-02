WSCC selects vice president of academics & student services

SCOTTVILLE – West Shore Community College President Scott Ward has announced he will recommend the appointment of Mark Kinney as vice president for academic and student services to the board of trustees.

Kinney, who has nearly 11 years of experience at two Michigan colleges, is expected to begin his position in early July.

Kinney currently serves as dean for business and technology at Bay College in Escanaba.

“I’m delighted Mark will be joining us as our new vice president. He brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership,” said Ward. “His focus on community engagement matches our vision for vibrant communities and student success. I’m looking forward to seeing how he will continue to enhance our rich academic programs and work in partnership across divisions, other colleges, local businesses, and our K-12 partners.”

Among his many current duties as dean, Kinney oversees the academic programs of the business and technology divisions, works with local industry to assess demand for academic and non-credit programs, supervises faculty within his divisions, and has successfully written numerous grants relating to topics as diverse as open educational resources and emergency medical services.

Prior to becoming dean in 2012, Kinney was the executive director of institutional effectiveness and research where he managed many of the activities surrounding the college’s accreditation and co-led the strategic planning process with the president.

He began his career in higher education in 2007, at Baker College of Cadillac, as the dean of computer information systems and technology where he served on system-wide curriculum design teams which developed curriculum changes across Baker’s nine campuses. He also taught classes at Baker.

Prior to coming to higher education, Kinney worked for Forest Area Federal Credit Union, from 1998–2007, working his way up to chief operating officer/operations manager.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the next vice president of academic and student services at West Shore,” said Kinney. “I have possessed a passion for education my entire life, and over the past 11 years, have been blessed to work in a variety of positions within higher education that have allowed me to grow both as an individual and professionally. I enjoy connecting with and working alongside the faculty and staff, forming partnerships with industries and community groups, and doing my best to inspire the students to have the same love of education that I still feel myself.”

He added, “I look forward to working alongside everyone at West Shore Community College and in the surrounding community to provide the highest quality and most relevant educational opportunities possible.”

Kinney received his associate of business, bachelor of business leadership, and his master of business administration from Baker College. He also attended Northwestern Michigan College for two years.

A doctorate in education will be conferred upon Kinney this month from Central Michigan University. Kinney’s doctoral research focused on rural community colleges.

He stated, “I love and appreciate the opportunities that rural community colleges provide for their areas, which is why I chose to focus my dissertation on the roles of these institutions from the perspective of the educators who comprise them.”

The board of trustees is expected to endorse Ward’s selection at their May 21 meeting.