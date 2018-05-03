Bands earn high scores

Manistee students perform well at state festival

MANISTEE — The Manistee High School was a hub of activity on Thursday, as the annual State Band and Orchestra Festival brought students from all around northern Michigan to display their hard work and talents in a series of evaluations.

The Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association’s state festival was held in the auditorium all day, as students from several different schools in the region performed for a panel of judges.

Andrea Mack, MHS director of bands, said the festival this year ran smoothly, despite the increased number of ensembles performing.

The local bands that played at the festival were Manistee Catholic Central’s 6th, 7th and 8th grade bands; the Manistee Middle School 8th and 7th grade bands; and the Manistee High School symphonic band.

During the festival, each group is evaluated by three performance judges and one sight-reading judge.

Ensembles are rated on a scale from one to five, with one being the highest rating. The overall score is calculated using a formula, which combines the letter grades of each judge in the various categories.

The Manistee Middle/High School ensembles each received an overall score of one, while MCC brought home an overall score of two.

Mack said the structure of State Band and Orchestra Festival is similar to the District Festival, but there is a higher standard.

“They read one level of music at the district (festival), then they get to go another level up. It’s more difficult at the state (festival),” said Mack. “It’s always a little bit scary, and the judges are some of the best band directors in the state. I could not be happier with the results today.”

Robert Gras, MCC director of bands, said the students were practicing several times a week, and had to balance many different performances and pieces at once.

“There’s quite a bit of work that goes into it,” said Gras. “I meet with these students four times a week, so three times as a group and once separately with each (band). We also have practice requirements outside of school.”

This year, the festival featured 14 bands and one orchestra from Hesperia, McBain, Mesick, Big Rapids, Beaverton, Benzonia, Muskegon, Kingsley, Traverse City and Manistee.

Last year, Mack said there were only eight ensembles.

“We are happy that it expanded,” said Mack. “I like being able to play here, although it is a long day. The students were all working really hard, so I could not be happier.”

Mack said more than 30 students volunteered to help during the festival.

Another key player in making it all happen was Ingrid Bond, assistant band professional, who took over instructing the Manistee Middle/High School bands while Mack was unable to work for a few weeks, due to personal reasons.

Mack said the Manistee Middle/High School students were all well prepared, taking on sight reading pieces from time to time during their class time and practices.

“I am very proud of the kids,” said Mack. “Ingrid Bond did a great job filling in for me, as well. The volunteers helped to set up, watch the doors, pass out sight reading music and guide the bands around so they do not get lost. I look forward to next year.”