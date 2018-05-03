Brethren soccer downs Crossroads for 1st win of season

BRETHREN — Brethren picked up its first girls soccer win of the season, and had to come from behind to do it, in a wild 4-3 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads under the lights Thursday night.

The win improved the Bobcats to 1-2-3 overall and kept them undefeated in Northern Michigan Soccer League play at 1-0-3.

Keisha Picklesimer scored a hat trick for Brethren, who opened up a 2-0 lead, but conceded three unanswered goals and trailed 3-2 halfway through the second half before Picklesimer scored twice to lead Brethren to the win.

“It was a tense game at both ends,” Brethren head coach Krystal Magee said. “I got a little nervous there for a while.”

Brethren controlled possession for the bulk of the first half, and came close to scoring on several occasions, starting less than five minutes in, when Picklesimer used her speed on the left wing to beat the Crossroads keeper to the ball just outside the box near the goal line. Picklesimer had a look at the open goal, but the angle was too sharp, and the ball sailed across the face of the open net.

Megan Cordes had a near breakaway with 24:15 left in the first half, when she shrugged off the attention of her defender just inside the box, but sent her shot inches wide of the post.

Cordes then sent Picklesimer in from the wing, but her shot also just missed the post and settled into the side netting.

Cordes finally broke through with 13:07 left in the half, when she ran onto a perfect through ball by Solvieg Saeternes, went in alone on goal and slotted it calmly past the Cougars keeper to make the score 1-0.

Magee made a tactical change in the late in the first half, pushing four forwards up front and sending Cordes from her center-forward position out to the wing, taking a double-team with her.

“I’m able to change things up on the fly,” Magee said. “I’m able to communicate with them, and they communicated really, really well tonight. And their passing was on point, they didn’t just kick the ball down the field, they looked down the field, found a target and that’s where they went to.”

The switch paid off when Picklesimer doubled the lead with 5:29 left in the half, when she stole the ball, pushed past her defender and placed a perfect shot in the upper corner of the near post.

Crossroads pulled one back before the end of the half, when a cross from the right wing was tapped home on the far post, and the Bobcats clung to a 2-1 lead at the break.

The Cougars kept the momentum in the second half, scoring twice in the span of less than five minutes to take a 3-2 lead with 23 minutes left in the contest.

Picklesimer tied the game after taking advantage of a Crossroads error. The Cougar keeper fumbled a shot and Picklesimer chested the ball into the net to make the score 3-3 with 19 minutes left in the game.

Picklesimer’s third goal was very much like her first, starting with a strong run down the left wing and a shot that beat the Crossroads keeper high for the winning goal with 9 minutes on the clock.

“My girls really stuck together,” Magee said. “After those two (Crossroads) goals, they came back strong. They had the grit and that drive to want to get that victory tonight. They weren’t taking a loss or a tie for an answer.”