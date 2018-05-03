Catholic Central golf rolls over The Leelanau School at Mansitee National

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

MANISTEE — The Manistee Catholic Central golf team had a strong showing in their home match against the Leelanau School, winning with a nine-hole team score of 173 to the Thunderbirds’ 220 at Manistee National Thursday.

The Leelanau School is an elite boarding school in Glen Arbor with an enrollment of 45.

“I think our guys played pretty good,” said MCC coach Denis Meikle. “We had a lot more consistency. I still think there’s room for improvement, but John (Slivka) played good and was the gold medalist and Preston (Picardat) had a good day and some of our other guys kind of tightened up their rounds a little bit.”

Slivka led the way for the Sabers with a match-low score of a 39. Picardat shot a 40, Alex Shriver had a 46 and Nicholas Hansen finished with a 48.

“I think having a match with just one other team, without playing with our conference people is good because I think a lot of our teammates can gain confidence,” Slivka said. “Especially the young guys.”

After a rainy morning, the weather cleared up in time for the match to take place. Manistee Catholic had to adjust to the softer putting surface.

“When we first got out there, the greens, compared to yesterday, they were definitely rolling slower,” Slivka said. “Less break, but you just had to get used to them.”

Other than the three players returning from last year’s State finalist squad, MCC has a young team that is progressing nicely as they continue to gain experience.

“I think we’re in a good place,” Meikle said. “We’ve got nine players all trying to get themselves in positions to help out this year and in the coming years. They’re all young, mostly freshmen players, so I think we’re in a good spot.

“I think we’ve got a lot of room for improvement, but I’m pleased with today.”

The match saw Picardat right the ship, as he performed much better than he had in his previous two outings. Even with the improvement, he knows he has the potential to shoot even better.

“I had two three-putts today,” Picardat said. “If I turn those into twos, that’s a better round for me.”

With the weather now cooperating, the Sabers have been able to get out on the golf course consistently, and the practice paid off with today’s victory.

“I think (the team) did well,” Meikle said. “We finally had been able to put a couple good practices together. We’ve never played the Leelanau School before so we were glad to have the match with them. Glad they came down.”

The Sabers will be back in action May 10 with a meet at Pentwater.