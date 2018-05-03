Collaborative aims to measure impact of local ports

MANISTEE COUNTY — The impact of a port to a small community is certainly felt, but isn’t always measured.

The statewide nonprofit Michigan Port Collaborative (MPC) seeks to change that through a nine-day tour of port and harbor communities throughout the state of Michigan from May 10 through May 18.

The MPC, which will be visiting Manistee and Onekama’s harbors on May 14, is conducting the state’s first ever “full spectrum” economic impact study of ports.

“The Michigan Port Collaborative, which Onekama is a part of, wants to see exactly what harbors in Michigan are doing economically and how they can continue to bring more people into their areas,” said Jim Mrozinski, chair of Onekama Township’s Portage Lake Harbor Commission. “They want to know what attributes and assets the harbor has to offer and how we’re going to utilize those, economically, moving forward.”

Denny Blue, vice chair of the Portage Lake Harbor Commission and board member of the MPC, said results of the study will valuable to the future of Onekama’s port and others.

“This full spectrum study will not only verify the economic value of Michigan ports but also provide Onekama a tool to maximize the economic value of our port assets,” Blue said. “We will use the results of this study to educate our local community and our legislators and state officials regarding our value as port communities.”

The MPC has hired Dr. Vincent Magnini, PhD., director of the Institute for Service Research in Virginia Beach to conduct the study, which is funded through a grant from the Michigan Waterways Commission, in cooperation with the City of Alpena. Bill Boik, formerly of the Michigan DNR, is also providing assistance on this project.

“We have been involved in representing the ports of Michigan for over a decade on issues that are critical to the economic success of all port communities,” said Felicia Fairchild, board chairman of the MPC.

According to Fairchild, concern over the economic viability of many Michigan ports began to wane at the state and federal levels when lake levels dropped drastically in 2009. The low water levels created dredging and infrastructure challenges, sparking a trend in thinking that harbors are an economic liability.

“We represent the ports of Michigan and we want to change that thinking,” Fairchild said. “Michigan Harbors are the front doors to our communities.”

According to the MPC, several economic impact studies already exist, but most do not included all ports, nor do they include economic drivers for individual ports other than traditional maritime measurements.

Many ports also attract tourists and additional businesses because of special attributes unique to their port communities. However, tourism dollars and additional factors that add economic value to individual ports have not been included in previous studies.